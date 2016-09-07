'For the Love of Spock' honors Leonard Nimoy as 'Star Trek' turns 50

Story highlights New documentary about Leonard Nimoy directed by his son

"For the Love of Spock" releases September 9

(CNN) The ostensible selling point of "For the Love of Spock" -- a documentary about the late Leonard Nimoy -- is the personal connection that his son, Adam, directed it. Alas, that turns out to be weakest aspect of this warm, nostalgic window into the "Star Trek" universe.

The feature-length film, receiving on demand and limited theatrical release tied to the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek's" premiere, is certainly a timely addition to various celebrations of the series.

Not surprisingly, the younger Nimoy -- who practiced law before becoming a director -- makes the narrative in part about him and his at-times distant relationship with his dad.

Frankly, though, the notion of a child reminiscing about a complicated history with a famous parent is such a well-worn device it can't help but feel like a cliché. And while that provides insight into Leonard Nimoy as a person, it tends to distract from other material -- at times amusing, often illuminating -- about the role and franchise that inevitably came to define him.

" allowfullscreen>

Granted, many of the anecdotes will be familiar to "Trek" fans, including how Nimoy was the only actor kept when NBC decided to junk Gene Roddenberry's original pilot and start over, or how his performance changed once he began playing off the highly expressive William Shatner, as opposed to the original captain, a more restrained Jeffrey Hunter.

Read More