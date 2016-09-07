Checking in with Calvin Harris after #Hiddlesplit

Story highlights
- Harris was honored Tuesday by GQ in London
- He was with Ellie Goulding, who had introduced him to ex Taylor Swift
(CNN)Well played, Calvin Harris.
While the Internet was exploding Tuesday over the breakup of pop star Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston, her ex Harris was providing an interesting footnote.
The uber DJ and music producer was hanging out with another ex, singer Ellie Goulding, who reportedly introduced him to Swift.
Here's why this was epic shade, even if it was unintentional.
Goulding, who dated Harris in 2013, is said to have set in motion the year-long romance between Swift and her ex. There's even a photo which purports to show the exact moment the pair met at the Elle Style Awards in 2015 -- complete with Swift appearing to check out her future man.
It was all good until the pair split amicably in June. Taylor shook it off and quickly moved on to "Thor" star Hiddleston.
Then Swift and Harris got into a public spat -- as only multimillion-dollar celebrities can -- over one of his hit songs she secretly wrote.
Later Harris posed for a pic at Jennifer Lopez's birthday party in Las Vegas with Kim Kardashian, who was feuding with Swift.
On Tuesday, while #Hiddlesplit was burning up Twitter, Harris was kicking it at the GQ Men of the Year Awards with Goulding. She presented him with the Patron Tequila Solo Artist for his work as a superstar DJ.
See the subtlety there?
Calvin Harris. Man of the year. But not Swift's man anymore. Still winning, though. And with another famous ex, no less.
The cherry on top? What Harris had to say as he was thanking his manager, Mark Gillespie, while accepting the award.
"We've been through a lot and discovered a lot this year," Harris said. "Whether it be touring or dealing with the endless amount of bulls*** that's written about people in 2016."