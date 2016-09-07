Checking in with Calvin Harris after #Hiddlesplit

Story highlights Harris was honored Tuesday by GQ in London

He was with Ellie Goulding, who had introduced him to ex Taylor Swift

(CNN) Well played, Calvin Harris.

While the Internet was exploding Tuesday over the breakup of pop star Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston, her ex Harris was providing an interesting footnote.

The uber DJ and music producer was hanging out with another ex, singer Ellie Goulding, who reportedly introduced him to Swift.

Here's why this was epic shade, even if it was unintentional.