This story contains spoilers about the "Bachelor in Paradise" finale.
(CNN)Tuesday night's "Bachelor in Paradise" gave you what you came for.
The spinoff of ABC's extremely popular "Bachelor" franchise ended with some fireworks, but not all of them were of the romantic variety.
While we could go on and on about all the love, what with the three engagements and such, let's get right to the part everyone is talking about: the breakup.
Nick Viall split with Jen Saviano and it was all types of awkward.
By now we know that Viall is the new "Bachelor," but it was still uncomfy to watch him explain to Saviano after a night in the fantasy suite that though he wished he could tell her he was in love with her but nope.
Viall tweeted "Not easy saying goodbye to someone as incredible as @jennifersaviano. So lucky to have had her in my life. She deserves the world."
Naturally Twitter came for his throat.
But some cheered Nick for following his heart... and heading on off to "The Bachelor."
Saviano said during the "After Paradise" special that she is fine.
"Nick is the Bachelor, there's definitely mixed emotions about that, but I've moved on and I'm doing good," she said.
There were three engagements, however.
Evan Bass, Grant Kemp and Josh Murray all proposed to Carly Waddell, Lace Morris and Amanda Stanton respectively.