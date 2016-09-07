Story highlights "Bachelor in Paradise" finale aired Tuesday night

This story contains spoilers about the "Bachelor in Paradise" finale.

(CNN) Tuesday night's "Bachelor in Paradise" gave you what you came for.

The spinoff of ABC's extremely popular "Bachelor" franchise ended with some fireworks, but not all of them were of the romantic variety.

While we could go on and on about all the love, what with the three engagements and such, let's get right to the part everyone is talking about: the breakup.

Nick Viall split with Jen Saviano and it was all types of awkward.

By now we know that Viall is the new "Bachelor," but it was still uncomfy to watch him explain to Saviano after a night in the fantasy suite that though he wished he could tell her he was in love with her but nope.