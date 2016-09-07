The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

London (CNN) London is the city where gifted young designers from all around the world come to succeed. When Zaha Hadid left Baghdad to learn how to be an architect, she chose the Architectural Association School in London. Roksanda Illincic knew she could not become a world class fashion designer in her native Belgrade, so she chose to study at Central Saint Martins, the school that has also produced Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Christopher Kane.

The late architect Zaha Hadid poses in front of the redeveloped Serpentine Sackler Gallery in Hyde Park in London

Ron Arad, John Galliano, Marc Newson, Rem Koolhaas and so many other creative talents have all come to this city, not necessarily because it's where their clients are based -- they work all over the world, but because it has been the place which sits at the center of the global conversation about design. And it's not just individual designers who are drawn to what it has to offer.

Australian designer Marc Newson

Nissan has had its European design studio in London since 2003 when it moved its engineers and designers from Munich to work in a converted railway depot near Paddington. The company said it chose London precisely because it's "a city that is at the forefront of modern art, architecture and design trends". London in other words is an early warning station, a listening post to pick up the first stirrings of new attitudes to taste and style and how they can be applied to make sense of emerging technologies.

England wanted to leave Europe. London wanted to stay. It was a reminder that the boom that the city has enjoyed for much of the last two decades cannot be taken for granted. Deyan Sudjic

Education is only one strand in London's creative infrastructure. A web of workshops and studios, large and small, house film makers, theaters, furniture businesses and Saville Row tailors, the high tech businesses that have clustered in Clerkenwell is another. The third element that makes London a creative hub is its network of museums, galleries and magazines that create a dialogue about design that is heard around the world.

British industrial designer and architect Ron Arad

The Victoria and Albert Museum started out in the 19th century as the world's first design museum. London has the Design Council, perhaps the first state sponsored attempt to explore the economic significance of design. And it has the Design Museum , established by Terence Conran with the ambition of exploring design from the point of view of both culture and commerce. At the end of November the Design Museum will open a much larger new home in Kensington, dedicated to doing for contemporary design what Tate Modern did for contemporary art. And the newly initiated London Design Biennale this September takes an equally ambitious global perspective.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, London circa 1909

