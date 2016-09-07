Breaking News

Move over China, Southeast Asian art takes center stage

By Alan Lau, for CNN

In his most recognisable work to-date, &#39;We the People&#39;, Danh Vo recreated the Statue of Liberty as 267 fragments and dispersed them across the world as abstract sculptures.
"We the People" (2011) by Danh Vo - In his most recognisable work to-date, 'We the People', Danh Vo recreated the Statue of Liberty as 267 fragments and dispersed them across the world as abstract sculptures.
For him, the fragmented statue symbolizes the fragility of freedom and power, and mirrors his own personal history of displacement and migration when he fled Vietnam at the age of 6.
"We the People" (2011) by Danh Vo - For him, the fragmented statue symbolizes the fragility of freedom and power, and mirrors his own personal history of displacement and migration when he fled Vietnam at the age of 6.
Korakrit Arunanondchai&#39;s mannequins in burnt denim, a symbol of consumerism and foreign &#39;invasion&#39; from the US, are unsettling and visually stunning.
"Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3" (2015) by Korakrit Arunanondchai - Korakrit Arunanondchai's mannequins in burnt denim, a symbol of consumerism and foreign 'invasion' from the US, are unsettling and visually stunning.
Previously a rapper, Arunanondchai brings together pop culture, music and religion to create sculptures, videos, and performances. Some of his best performances are done with BoyChild, a performance artist with a &quot;haunting stage persona.&quot;
"Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names 3" (2015) by Korakrit Arunanondchai - Previously a rapper, Arunanondchai brings together pop culture, music and religion to create sculptures, videos, and performances. Some of his best performances are done with BoyChild, a performance artist with a "haunting stage persona."
Among the first series of works that Dinh Q. Lȇ produced are paper collages woven using the same technique as a traditional Vietnamese basket.
"Persistence of Memory #8" (2015) by Dinh Q. Lȇ - Among the first series of works that Dinh Q. Lȇ produced are paper collages woven using the same technique as a traditional Vietnamese basket.
Each work juxtaposes two images, typically one from VietCon propaganda, and the other an American movie poster.
"Persistence of Memory #10" (2015) by Dinh Q. Lȇ - Each work juxtaposes two images, typically one from VietCon propaganda, and the other an American movie poster.
Apichatpong Weerasethakul&#39;s &#39;Primitive&#39; is now showing at the Switch House, the new extension of the Tate Modern designed by Herzog &amp;amp; de Meuron.
"Primitive" (2009) by Apichatpong Weerasethakul - Apichatpong Weerasethakul's 'Primitive' is now showing at the Switch House, the new extension of the Tate Modern designed by Herzog & de Meuron.
Viewers walk into a large room and immerse themselves in this multi-channel video about the history of the border town of Nabua, in northeast Thailand, re-imagined as an elusive science fiction ghost story rooted in Thai folklore.
"Primitive" (2009) by Apichatpong Weerasethakul - Viewers walk into a large room and immerse themselves in this multi-channel video about the history of the border town of Nabua, in northeast Thailand, re-imagined as an elusive science fiction ghost story rooted in Thai folklore.
Tiffany Chung&#39;s work reflects wars and conflicts. Heavily based on research, she depicts humanitarian crises and natural disasters by obsessively painting dots and circles on paper.
"UNHCR Lebanon Time-series" (2014) by Tiffany Chung - Tiffany Chung's work reflects wars and conflicts. Heavily based on research, she depicts humanitarian crises and natural disasters by obsessively painting dots and circles on paper.
The size of the dots in this piece shows the human death toll from the Syrian war. Her inclusion in Venice Biennale last year, showing works about the crisis in Syria, was among the highlights of the exhibition
"Syria Regional Crisis" (2015) by Tiffany Chung - The size of the dots in this piece shows the human death toll from the Syrian war. Her inclusion in Venice Biennale last year, showing works about the crisis in Syria, was among the highlights of the exhibition
Herman Chong, a prolific artist and curator, takes his own reading list and reimagines the book covers as modernist paintings.
"Monument to the people we've conveniently forgotten (I hate you)" (2008) by Heman Chong - Herman Chong, a prolific artist and curator, takes his own reading list and reimagines the book covers as modernist paintings.
In his exhibition, canvases are typically arranged in rows that reference the culture of print, and talk to the artist&#39;s background in communication, art and design.
"Thinking about Exhibitions, Understanding Media, Living in Singapore, An Artist of the Floating World" (2003) by Heman Chong - In his exhibition, canvases are typically arranged in rows that reference the culture of print, and talk to the artist's background in communication, art and design.
The audience always becomes part of Rirkrit Tiravanija&#39;s creations. His projects are &#39;activated&#39; when viewers interact with the objects or the situation. In his landmark work, &#39;Untitled (Free)&#39;, he turned a gallery into a kitchen and cooked Thai curry for visitors to MOMA.
"Untitled (Free)" (1992) by Rirkrit Tiravanija - The audience always becomes part of Rirkrit Tiravanija's creations. His projects are 'activated' when viewers interact with the objects or the situation. In his landmark work, 'Untitled (Free)', he turned a gallery into a kitchen and cooked Thai curry for visitors to MOMA.
Tang Chang is the art world&#39;s latest &#39;discovery&#39;. First shown at the Taipei Biennial, in a section curated by Cosmin Costinas, his poignant abstract expressionism works have since been included in exhibitions by Para Site Art Space in Hong Kong, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and National Gallery Singapore.
"Untitled 5" (1969) by Tang Chang - Tang Chang is the art world's latest 'discovery'. First shown at the Taipei Biennial, in a section curated by Cosmin Costinas, his poignant abstract expressionism works have since been included in exhibitions by Para Site Art Space in Hong Kong, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and National Gallery Singapore.
This short film explores the mythical founding of Singapore. Widespread belief is that Utama, the first King of Malays, founded Singapore and named it after seeing a lion on the island&#39;s shore -- Singa means lion and and pura means city in indigenous Malay.
Film still from "Utama - Every Name in History Is I" (2010) by Ho Tzu Nyen - This short film explores the mythical founding of Singapore. Widespread belief is that Utama, the first King of Malays, founded Singapore and named it after seeing a lion on the island's shore -- Singa means lion and and pura means city in indigenous Malay.
Singapore&#39;s indigenous history is a great influence in Ho Tzu Nyen&#39;s work. This film is about the 1,000 year history of a Malay tiger. Ho Tzu Nyen says, &quot;the tiger for me is a creature of metamorphosis, magic, and myth.&quot;
Film still from "Ten Thousand Tigers" (2014) by Ho Tzu Nyen - Singapore's indigenous history is a great influence in Ho Tzu Nyen's work. This film is about the 1,000 year history of a Malay tiger. Ho Tzu Nyen says, "the tiger for me is a creature of metamorphosis, magic, and myth."
&quot;Artists have a moral responsibility to add to the global conversation, and inspire people with awareness of what is going on in their environment and in the world at large,&quot; says Heri Dono. His work, presented in the Indonesian Pavilion, is a hybrid of the Trojan Horse and the Indonesian Komodo dragon; it is a hybrid of East and West.
"Voyage - Trokomod" (2015) by Heri Dono - "Artists have a moral responsibility to add to the global conversation, and inspire people with awareness of what is going on in their environment and in the world at large," says Heri Dono. His work, presented in the Indonesian Pavilion, is a hybrid of the Trojan Horse and the Indonesian Komodo dragon; it is a hybrid of East and West.
The work symbolizes Trokomod voyaging through different global and local cultures and history. He also attempted to switch perspectives by placing significant markers in Western points of view inside the telescopes.
"Voyage - Trokomod" (2015) by Heri Dono - The work symbolizes Trokomod voyaging through different global and local cultures and history. He also attempted to switch perspectives by placing significant markers in Western points of view inside the telescopes.
Philippines artist Taniguchi&#39;s signature works are large brick paintings, where she paints one brick at a time after drawing out a pattern on the canvas. Her repetitive paintings won the Hugo Boss Asia Art Award in 2015.
"Untitled" (2015) by Maria Taniguchi - Philippines artist Taniguchi's signature works are large brick paintings, where she paints one brick at a time after drawing out a pattern on the canvas. Her repetitive paintings won the Hugo Boss Asia Art Award in 2015.
Affandi was one of Indonesia&#39;s modern painters known for his simplicity -- while he often painted homeless people, beggars on the street, or self-portraits, what he painted simply described the people themselves.
"Mata Mata musuh" (1947) by Affandi - Affandi was one of Indonesia's modern painters known for his simplicity -- while he often painted homeless people, beggars on the street, or self-portraits, what he painted simply described the people themselves.
Affandi was also an artist of pure expressionism as his rhythmic brushstrokes show. This self portrait demonstrates a technique he started using in the late 1960s, where he squeezed paint directly onto the canvas.
"Self Portrait of Sipping Pipe" (1977) by Affandi - Affandi was also an artist of pure expressionism as his rhythmic brushstrokes show. This self portrait demonstrates a technique he started using in the late 1960s, where he squeezed paint directly onto the canvas.
  Southeast Asian contemporary art has always drawn attention on the world stage but it's now coming into its own
  Its art institutions are growing in stature and the region is rapidly expanding its own impressive line-up of art fairs
  Lau selects some of his favorite works from the region in the gallery above

Alan Lau is a collector based in Hong Kong. He co-chairs the Asia Pacific Acquisition Committee of UK's Tate Modern and Para Site, Hong Kong's oldest contemporary art space. He also serves on the board of M+, part of the ambitious West Kowloon Cultural District project in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong (CNN)Not to be outdone by North Asia, which hosts major events like Art Basel every year, Southeast Asia is rapidly growing its own art fair line-up.

The inaugurating edition of Art Stage Jakarta attracted 15,000 people last month and pulled in collectors and curators to visit not just the city but the adjacent art hub of Yogyakarta, a thriving center for alternative art spaces in the region.
    An art installation titled Dreamers by Xoonang Choi was displayed at Art Stage Singapore in January. The fair is a major showcase of modern Asian works.
    Critics seem generally positive about the spotlight that such an event helps to put on artistic practices in the region.
    But, to be clear, Southeast Asian contemporary art has always drawn ample attention on the world stage.
    Ming Wong's Singapore Pavilion in Venice Biennale 2009 won the Silver Lion Award with his video work referencing Singapore's cinema culture in the 50s and 60s and Indonesia hosted its first national pavilion at the Venice Biennale last year with works from Heri Dono.
    Guggenheim's Hugo Boss Asia Art 2015 prize went to Maria Taniguchi from the Philippines.
    And Singaporean artists like Heman Chong, Ho Tzu Nyen, and Lim Tzay Chuen all recently showed in galleries and museums across Asia.Artists from the region are by no means 'provincial' or appeal only to Asian audiences.
    Rirkrit Tiravanija from Thailand is a recognized global pioneer of a school of art called relational aesthetics, art that is not just a painting or an object but "a constructed social experience" where the audience becomes part of the work.
    In his landmark work, 'Untitled (Free)', he turned a gallery into a kitchen and cooked Thai curry for visitors to MOMA. He is a professor at Columbia University, and has influenced rising star Korakrit Arunanondchai, also originally from Thailand and now based in New York.
    Korakrit, just 30 years-old, already has a hat-trick of exhibitions at MOMA PS1, Palais de Tokyo, and Beijing's UCCA with his seminal denim paintings and burnt mannequins that talk to pop culture, music and religion.

    Defining "Southeast Asian"

    While auction houses might draw 'hard' regional lines to fence-in what is Southeast Asian art -- which typically involves artists based in the region including big names like S. Sudjojono and Affandi -- art lovers do not need such strict taxonomy.
    There are many artists who were born in Southeast Asia but who now live and work outside the region and produce works that are richly informed by their own history and experience.
    Take Danh Vo for example. Born in Vietnam in 1975, he fled the country when he was four years old on a family boat intercepted by a Danish container ship. His themes of displacement and identity resonate with a global audience.
    One of his most recognizable works, called 'We the People', recreates the Statue of Liberty as 267 fragments and disperses them all across the world as standalone abstract sculptures.
    Dinh Q Le, who left Vietnam at age 10, produced works about the Vietnam War by observing it from a distance while he was studying in the US at the time.
    Last but not least, US-based Tiffany Chung's work feature themes of war and conflict, and she regularly returns to Vietnam which inspires and informs her practices.

    Connections, not countries

    Of course, labeling an artist by his or her place of birth can be a dangerous shorthand, and is often resented by artists -- for good reason.
    Forward-thinking institutions are taking note, and doing less 'country shows', and more exhibitions that find connections in similar practices from vastly different locations.
    Para Site Art Space, Hong Kong's oldest exhibition-making gallery, hosted a show about abstract modernism which put American Robert Motherwell, Brazilian Japanese Tomie Ohtake and Thai Chinese Tang Chang together and explored connections among their abstract works.
    Centre Pompidou will be showing Tang Chang's work next, putting his acclaimed art next to iconic Western artists such as Leger and Chagall.
    The Tate Modern, long a proponent of telling a global story by including works from all over the world, is now giving a prime spot to another master, Apichatpong Weerasethakul from Thailand, in its new wing called the Switch House.
    The ambitious multi-channel video work, called 'Primitive', is described by the Tate as a "sci-fi ghost story rooted in Thai folklore". The work was one of the earliest Southeast Asian works acquired by Tate's Asia Pacific Acquisition Committee to become part of the Tate Collection, a validation of Apichatpong's status in the art world.

    The ecosystem

    While Western institutions are actively exhibiting works from Southeast Asia, Asian institutions are not leaving it to the West to take the narrative on what defines Southeast Asia art.
    The newly-opened National Gallery Singapore, led by director Eugene Tan, is taking back the storytelling by giving works and artists from the region some much-needed spotlight. Its Southeast Asian collection is second to none, and there is no better place to see it than its new home, which used to be the magnificent old Supreme Court and City Hall of Singapore.
    The Gallery's recent programs include focal shows on Southeast Asia as well as ambitious collaborations, like 'Reframing Modernism' with Centre Pompidou, which placed works from the region against those by Picasso, Matisse and more.
    Certainly the art "ecosystem" will not be complete without collectors and patrons, and Southeast Asia is very much present in this scene.
    Uber-collectors like Indonesian Budi Tek are building art spaces to display their collections not just in Southeast Asia but in art hubs like China (via his Yuz Museum in Shanghai) to fuel the regional dialogue.
    It will more likely be such exchanges across regions -- by nomadic artists, borderless curators, global citizen-collectors -- rather than a strict definition of 'Southeast Asian art' that will shape what we can expect from the region in the years to come.