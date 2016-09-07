Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nollywood takes center stage at the Toronto International Film Festival

By Yemisi Adegoke and Phoebe Parke, for CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A lavish wedding nearly turns into a nightmare after the arrival of uninvited guests in this film produced by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/business/2015/10/22/nigerian-entrepreneurs-nollywood-mo-abudu-orig.cnn&quot;&gt;Mo Abudu,&lt;/a&gt; the CEO of Ebony Life.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
The Wedding PartyA lavish wedding nearly turns into a nightmare after the arrival of uninvited guests in this film produced by Mo Abudu, the CEO of Ebony Life.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Izu Ojukwu sets his film at the time of the attempted 1976 military coup against the government of General Murtala Mohammed, and places a love story there. Army officer Captain Joseph Dewa and his wife, Suzy are torn apart when Dewa is set up and arrested.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
76 Izu Ojukwu sets his film at the time of the attempted 1976 military coup against the government of General Murtala Mohammed, and places a love story there. Army officer Captain Joseph Dewa and his wife, Suzy are torn apart when Dewa is set up and arrested.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Real-life headlines are played out in this thriller as courageous health-care workers in Lagos battle the Ebola outbreak of 2014. Akintola plays the part of the late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, who put her life on the line to detain an infected man.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
93 Days Real-life headlines are played out in this thriller as courageous health-care workers in Lagos battle the Ebola outbreak of 2014. Akintola plays the part of the late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, who put her life on the line to detain an infected man.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
This courtroom drama stars two of this year&#39;s TIFF Rising Stars, OC Ukeje and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama. Ukeje plays a young tech entrepreneur who has an affair with a colleague, they end up in a bitter arbitration battle with a rape accusation.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
The ArbitrationThis courtroom drama stars two of this year's TIFF Rising Stars, OC Ukeje and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama. Ukeje plays a young tech entrepreneur who has an affair with a colleague, they end up in a bitter arbitration battle with a rape accusation.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
A group of students have a few months to kill before University starts, instead of lazing around, they use the time to create paintings and films together. What they lack in experience they make up for in passion and consistency, and the results are hilarious.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
Green White Green A group of students have a few months to kill before University starts, instead of lazing around, they use the time to create paintings and films together. What they lack in experience they make up for in passion and consistency, and the results are hilarious.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Duke is an intelligent and enterprising undergraduate student. who tries to provide for his sick mother and ex-con brother. He starts stealing cars in a desperate attempt to make some money with his best friend and crush and before long they realize they are in way over their heads.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
Just Not MarriedDuke is an intelligent and enterprising undergraduate student. who tries to provide for his sick mother and ex-con brother. He starts stealing cars in a desperate attempt to make some money with his best friend and crush and before long they realize they are in way over their heads.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Okafor&#39;s Law states that &quot;once friends get benefits, those benefits last for life.&quot; Ladies&#39; man Terminator puts the law to the test in the film with some women from his wild past.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
Okafor's LawOkafor's Law states that "once friends get benefits, those benefits last for life." Ladies' man Terminator puts the law to the test in the film with some women from his wild past.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Small-town mechanic Adigun (Jacobs) moves to Lagos and inherits his father&#39;s taxi. He soon becomes a chauffeur to the mob and a sex worker&#39;s personal driver in this racy crime comedy.
Photos: From Lagos to Toronto: Nigerian films to watch at TIFF
Taxi Driver - Oko Ashewo Small-town mechanic Adigun (Jacobs) moves to Lagos and inherits his father's taxi. He soon becomes a chauffeur to the mob and a sex worker's personal driver in this racy crime comedy.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
TIFF wedding party 76 TIFFTIFF 93 daysTIFF The ArbitrationTIFF Green White GreenTIFF Just Not Married Okafors Law TIFFOko Ashewo TIFF

Story highlights

  • Lagos has been chosen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival's 'City to City' programme.
  • Eight films directed by Nigerian filmmakers will be featured
  • "It's about time Nigeria started getting the right kind of attention," says TIFF International Rising Star Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama
  • Nollywood is the second largest film industry in the world.

For more arts and culture from across the continent tune in to African Voices

(CNN)The city of Lagos will take center stage at the Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] Thursday.

The commercial capital of Nigeria has been chosen as part of the 'City to City' programme. Each year a city is selected and filmmakers living and working there are showcased. Previous featured cities include; London, Mumbai and Seoul, this year eight Nigerian films will be screened.
    "Lagos is entirely unique," said Cameron Bailey the programme curator in a statement. "The city of Fela Kuti's music has also given birth to one of the world's most vibrant film industries."
    "The 1,000 low-budget features 'Nollywood' produces each year generate about $1 billion in box office. Now, from that commercial hotbed, a new generation of filmmakers is emerging to both advance and challenge Nollywood."
    For TIFF International Rising Star Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, global recognition of the world's second largest film industry has been a long time coming.
    Read More
    "It's about time for Nollywood to start getting the right attention," the actress told CNN.
    "I know our movies get exported, but it almost seemed like it's because we have [Nigerian] immigrants in different parts of the world. It was still our audience demanding for it. But now a huge film festival like TIFF, this isn't just Africans in Canada. Now we've gotten attention from a major film festival. "
    More than feuds and dramas, Nollywood is a mighty economic machine
    Inside Nollywood's mighty economic machine
    In addition to the recognition, Iyamah-Idhalama hopes the films will showcase the wide range of Nigerian storytelling and change perceptions about Nigerians.
    "A movie like 93 days is talking about Ebola and heroism in Nigeria. It's almost an oxymoron; Nigeria and heroes," she said. "We're now beginning to tell stories that will motivate the average person to make a difference."
    Iyamah-Idhalama, who stars in three of the films featured at TIFF, including '93 Days' and 'The Wedding Party,' started acting in 2012, a time she says the industry started to shift.
    "People were beginning to see hope," she explained. "People were beginning to take the arts more seriously...a lot of things were happening. You could see there was a major shift that was beginning to happen."
    The man who wants to make Hollywood move to Nigeria
    The man who wants to make Hollywood move to Nigeria
    Nollywood generates an estimated $600 million a year and is extremely popular at home, but the industry still faces challenges.
    "We have grown tremendously," she continued. " [But] we still have a long way to go. There's still a structure that needs to be put in place, we still need to build an ecosystem but we've come a long way."
    One of the major challenges facing the industry is piracy, rampant due to weak copyright laws and enforcement. According to the World Bank for every legitimate copy of a movie sold, nine are pirated, costing the industry billions in revenue.
    iROKO: Why Netflix may have to chill Africa ambitions
    iROKO hopes to chill Netflix Africa plans
    At a time where the Nigerian economy continues to stall, Nollywood has been touted as a lifeline but only if these challenges are tackled head on by the government.
    "Let's be honest our economy is not the best right now, but we are a people that push through tribulation," she said.
    "Entertainment is always our fallback, if we get the support that we need from the government trying to curb piracy and put certain laws in place we can do better work," she continued. "We can export [that] and get the box office numbers without having to go through oil or agriculture."
    Despite the challenges, Iyamah-Idhalama is hopeful and excited about the opportunities TIFF will bring the industry. "I'm just excited to have the opportunity to tell African stories as an African."
    The Toronto International Film Festival has been celebrating the best of international and Canadian cinema for over 40 years, they introduced the City to City programme eight years ago. The 41st Toronto International Film Festival runs September 8 to 18, 2016.
    Read more from African Voices