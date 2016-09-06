Johnny Manziel taking classes at Texas A&M

Story highlights
- Johnny Manziel is taking courses in parks, recreation and tourism sciences program
- As Texas A&M quarterback, he became first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy
(CNN)Johnny Manziel, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback who ran into substance abuse problems and faces an assault charge, is back in school.
Manziel is once again taking classes at Texas A&M, according to university spokesman Lane Stephenson.
Stephenson said Manziel is enrolled for the fall semester in the university's recreation, parks and tourism sciences program.
Once a celebrated quarterback at Texas A&M, Manziel in 2012 became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States.
The Browns drafted him in 2014, but he didn't live up to expectations -- on and off the field. The team cut him in March after two seasons.
"Should a team sign Manziel, he'll sit out four games following a violation of the league's substance abuse policy," according to Bleacher Report.
In April, a Texas grand jury indicted Manziel on a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with a January incident involving ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. Crowley said Manziel threatened her, restrained her and hit her in the head, causing her to lose hearing in one ear. Manziel has denied hitting Crowley.
The Dallas Morning News said Manziel is regarded as a senior and is looking to get his degree.