Johnny Manziel taking classes at Texas A&M

(CNN) Johnny Manziel, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback who ran into substance abuse problems and faces an assault charge, is back in school.

Manziel is once again taking classes at Texas A&M, according to university spokesman Lane Stephenson.

Once a celebrated quarterback at Texas A&M, Manziel in 2012 became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States.

The Browns drafted him in 2014, but he didn't live up to expectations -- on and off the field. The team cut him in March after two seasons.