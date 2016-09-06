Orlando Pulse shooting: Last patient leaves hospital

Story highlights
- Two hospitals say there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for survivors
- 49 people were killed in the massacre
(CNN)The last remaining patient from the Pulse nightclub massacre has been discharged from Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to a series of tweets on Orlando Health's verified account.
The medical center treated 35 patients from the shooting and surgeons performed 76 operations on the victims, Orlando Health said.
Orlando Health is a not-for-profit health care network that includes the Orlando Regional Medical Center. That facility is a few blocks from the Orlando club.
The Pulse nightclub shooting in the early morning hours of June 12 is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
A gunman, Omar Mateen, walked into the venue -- a gay nightclub in the heart of the city -- and shot dead 49 people and wounded dozens more before police killed him in a shootout.
Orlando Health and Florida Hospital -- which also treated people shot in the attack -- said last month that they won't bill survivors for out-of-pocket medical expenses.