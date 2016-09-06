Story highlights State park initially said humans not involved

Bystander who shot video says group was laughing after rock toppled over

(CNN) For years and years, the sandstone pedestal on the Oregon coast was a tourist attraction, a perfect photo-op for its uncanny likeness to a duck's bill.

So when officials found the beloved 7-foot-tall formation at Cape Kiwanda broken into a million pieces, they initially thought that age and gravity had done it in.

But then, a video emerged that pointed to the true culprit: vandals. More specifically, a group of people who crossed into the roped-off area and pushed and shoved the rock until it toppled over.

Now, the search is on for the offenders.

It wasn't age ...

