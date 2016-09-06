Story highlights Liam Kowal and his aunt were hit by a driver police say was drunk

Liam's organs are donated "so that his little heart can make another child live"

(CNN) A midafternoon stroll around the neighborhood took a tragic turn for a baby boy and his aunt over the weekend.

Fifteen-month-old Liam Kowal was being pushed in his stroller by his 15-year-old aunt on Saturday in Hawthorne, California, when they were hit by a car driven by a 72-year-old woman police say was drunk. Liam, the son of MMA fighter Marcus Kowal, died Sunday.

His aunt suffered leg injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police released this image of the scene of the incident.

The car that struck the two left the scene, but a witness followed and was able to block the car until police arrived.

Hawthorne Police said the driver was charged with felony hit and run and felony drunk driving.