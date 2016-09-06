Story highlights Heinrich is pleading to a charge of being in receipt of child porn

He will apparently escape state charges in the boy's death

(CNN) Danny James Heinrich told a Minnesota court on Tuesday that 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling had one question 27 years ago when Heinrich was kidnapping him on a rural road: "What did I do wrong?"

Heinrich, now 53, described the sexual assault and murder of Jacob and also a separate attack on another boy who survived, as part of plea deal with federal and state authorities designed to reveal what happened to Jacob and to recover his remains.

Heinrich described a cold and terrified boy who began to weep after the abductor said he couldn't take him all the way home, CNN-affiliate WCCO reported. Heinrich panicked upon hearing a police car, loaded his revolver, shot the boy and buried him in a place finally uncovered last week, federal authorities said.

For Jacob's mother, Heinrich provided the truth she had sought for nearly three decades, no matter how harsh.

"It is incredibly painful to know his last days, his last hours and his last minutes," Patty Wetterling said after the hearing. "For us, Jacob was alive until we found him."

