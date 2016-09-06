Man who revealed Jacob Wetterling remains killed him

(CNN) Danny James Heinrich, the child pornography suspect who led police to the remains of Jacob Wetterling, admitted in court today that he killed the 11-year-old Minnesota boy who disappeared 27 years ago, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

Heinrich, who is pleading to a charge of being in receipt of child porn, will apparently escape any state charges in the boy's death and faces between five and 20 years in federal prison, WCCO said. The federal judge said there would be no state prosecutions for crimes committed in1989, the television station reported.

Heinrich confirms he acted alone in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of the boy.

Heinrich confirms he acted alone in kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of #JacobWetterling — Nina Moini(@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

The abduction of the11-year-old boy led to the federal1994 Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act, which requires states to maintain sex offender registries and guidelines.

Sentencing is at later date. Heinrich may be put in sex offender civil program after his criminal sentence, judge says. — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) September 6, 2016

Jacob disappeared on a dark road in central Minnesota on the night of October 22, 1989.

