Story highlights Chicago students head back to school after Labor Day

Dennis Roach wants to protect his son from "this crazy city of Chicago"

(CNN) Cute back-to-school photos flooding Facebook feeds are taking on a different tone in Chicago.

Messages of worry accompanied those same adorable photos Tuesday as parents expressed concern about their children's safety while they headed back to Chicago Public Schools.

One of those parents, Dennis Roach, made a special plea when he posted photos of his son before he left for his first day of second grade at Milton Brunson Math & Science Specialty Elementary School.

"Lord I plead your blood over his life protect him and those around him as he go to and from in this crazy city of Chicago," Roach wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Roach and his son, Kamarion, live in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. It's an area familiar with the type of violence the city's become known for in recent years.

Read More