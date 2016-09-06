Brock Turner registers as sex offender in Ohio

(CNN)Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who spent three months in jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, has registered as a sex offender in Greene County, Ohio, an official with the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The registration was expected. He is required to register as a sex offender for life, and he was expected to return to his family's home in Greene County after his release from a California jail last week.
