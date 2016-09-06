Breaking News

Brock Turner registers as sex offender in Ohio

By Ellie Kaufman and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

(CNN)Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who spent three months in jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, has registered as a sex offender in Greene County, Ohio, an official with the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The registration was expected. He is required to register as a sex offender for life, and he was expected to return to his family's home in Greene County after his release from a California jail last week.
Developing story - more to come