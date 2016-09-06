Brock Turner registers as sex offender in Ohio

Story highlights Turner registers as sex offender in western Ohio, where he is from

He was released from a California jail on Friday after serving three months for sexual assault

He is required to register as a sex offender for life

(CNN) Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who spent three months in jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, has registered as a sex offender in western Ohio, a police official said Tuesday.

Turner is required to register as a sex offender for life, and had been expected to return to his family's home in Greene County after his release Friday.

The 2015 assault drew national attention three months ago, when Turner was sentenced and the victim's wrenching impact statement went viral. The brevity of Turner's sentence -- six months, with eligibility to be released after three -- sparked outrage against the judge and controversy over how the justice system treats sexual assault survivors.

The assault and the sentence