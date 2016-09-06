Story highlights She is the winningest player in Grand Slam history

(CNN) You know Serena Williams. We all know Serena Williams. She's been burning up the tennis world for 20 (!) years now. But it seems in the past year or so, she's gotten even more...Serena Williams-y.

It's not even her accomplishments on the court, which are ridiculous: Just this week, she became the winningest player in Grand Slam history when she clinched her 308th win in a major match to advance in this year's U.S. Open.

It's her cultural presence, too, that seems to have reached full bloom. She is a fashion icon, with her own clothing line and history of beauty collaborations. She was in Beyonce's "Lemonade." She's not even 35.

We are truly living in the age of Serena.

A record breaker