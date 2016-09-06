Kevin Spacey: House of Cards star revels in US Open drama

Story highlights Stars reveal love of US Open

"Greatest place ever," says Kevin Spacey

Susan Sarandon enjoys "showbusiness crossover"

Boxer Mike Tyson hails "apex athletes" doing battle

(CNN) He's famed for bringing scheming anti-hero Frank Underwood to our screens in hit drama House of Cards.

But when he's not embroiled in political machinations, Kevin Spacey likes nothing better than to unwind by immersing himself in the drama of the US Open.

Tennis fan Spacey tells CNN he believes it's "the best tournament going" and enjoys the ding-dong battles at Flushing Meadows every bit as much as the tussles involving the manipulative Underwood.

"You know, to see the level of play you see here, the kind of competition and incredible individual spirit and also the fans ... it's the greatest place ever and so if I'm free and I can make it, I'm here," he says.

JUST WATCHED Spacey: Underwood would shove Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spacey: Underwood would shove Trump 01:40

Fellow actor Susan Sarandon also detects more than a touch of the theatrical about the event -- especially once night starts to fall.

Read More