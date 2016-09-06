Story highlights Gordon Tietjens quits New Zealand sevens

(CNN) He's the man who transformed the world of rugby and discovered the prodigious talent of Jonah Lomu -- but after 22 years at the top, Gordon Tietjens has called time on his illustrious coaching career.

The 60-year-old, who led the New Zealand men's sevens team to 12 World Series titles, four Commonwealth gold medals and two World Cup crowns, made the announcement Tuesday.

Tietjens, the most successful coach in sevens history, says he will remain involved in coaching but that the time for a new era has arrived after his side endured a disappointing Olympic Games.

"I love the sevens game and I'm immensely proud of what I've achieved and what all our players have been able to achieve in my time with the team," Tietjens said in a statement.

"We were all incredibly disappointed with our results in Rio, but we have to acknowledge just how far sevens rugby has come. It's become intensely competitive and the Olympics proved just how tough it is to win at this level these days. I'm sure lessons will be learned and I wish my successor all the best for the Sevens Series ahead and for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

