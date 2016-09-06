What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Texas A&M's Trevor Knight goes in for a one-yard touchdown during a game against UCLA in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, September 3. UCLA lost 24-31, and Texas A&M's win was one of five upsets in the first week of the college football season.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen, in red, vies with Armenia's Gegham Kadymyan and Arsen Beglaryan during a World Cup 2018 qualifying match in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday, September 4. The Danish defeated the Armenians 1-0.
Philadelphia's Maikel Franco, left, attempts to catch a foul ball during a game against Atlanta in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 3. Atlanta won 6-4.
Dallas Davis of South Alabama leaps over Mississippi State's Brandon Bryant during a game in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, September 3. Mississippi State lost by just one point, 20-21.
Matt Graham competes in the Australian Freestyle Mogul Championships in Perisher, Australia, on Tuesday, August 30.
Oregon's Troy Dye, left, grabs the helmet of UC Davis' Ben Scott during a game in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, September 3. Oregon defeated UC Davis 53-28.
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch in a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets in New York on Saturday, September 3. The Mets won 3-1.
Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison, left, looks on as Tommy La Stella of Chicago falls during a game in Chicago on Wednesday, August 31. Chicago won 6-5.
Tennis star Serena Williams hits a return during a US Open match in New York on Thursday, September 1.
Panama's Luis Concepcion celebrates after defeating Japan's Kohei Kono in a WBA world super-flyweight bout in Tokyo on Wednesday, August 31.
Wisconsin's Rafael Gaglianone, center, celebrates after his team beat Louisiana State University in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, September 3. Wisconsin defeated LSU 16-14.
Nomads ride horses at the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Saturday, September 3. Athletes from 40 countries are taking part in this year's games, which are dedicated to the sports of Central Asia.
Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers stretches during a game in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 3.
American middle-distance runner Shannon Rowbury, left, falls after winning the 1,500-meters at the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, September 1.
Alabama's Jalen Hurts runs for a seven-yard touchdown during a game against University of Southern California in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, September 3. Alabama won by a landslide, defeating USC 52-6.
Connecticut's Chiney Ogwumike, left, and Sonja Petrovic of Phoenix battle for a rebound during a game in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, September 2. Phoenix lost 74-87.
Tyrone Swoopes of the University of Texas goes for the game-winning touchdown against Notre Dame in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, September 4. Notre Dame lost 47-50.
German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger is lifted by teammates after playing his last international match against Finland on Wednesday, August 31.
Houston's Steven Dunbar makes a one-handed catch in a game against Oklahoma in Houston on Saturday, September 3. Houston would go on to win 33-23.
The mascot of the North Carolina Central Eagles takes a phone call during a football game against Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 3.
South Africa's Phumza Maweni, left, competes for the ball against New Zealand's Bailey Mes during a netball match in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Wednesday, August 31. New Zealand won by 19 goals.
Jack Miller is thrown off his motorcycle during a British Grand Prix qualifying race in Northamptonshire, England, on Saturday, September 3.
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, left, celebrates scoring against Uruguay during a World Cup 2018 qualifying match in Mendoza, Argentina, on Thursday, September 1. Argentina won 1-0.
