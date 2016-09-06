Kaine bungles Clinton Foundation policy on foreign donations

Story highlights The Clinton Foundation is continuing to accept foreign and corporate money

Kaine's office said the Virginia senator simply "misspoke"

Washington (CNN) Sen. Tim Kaine mischaracterized the Clinton Foundation's donation policy during a recent interview, saying it no longer accepts foreign and corporate money when, in fact, it has only pledged to renounce these sources of funding if Hillary Clinton is elected president.

"She is taking one step forward right now, the foundation is taking one step forward right now by saying there's no corporations, no foreign-connected contributions taking right now," Kaine told Newsnet5 , an Ohio television station Monday. "And then, if we are successful and are elected, President [Bill] Clinton will sever the tie with the foundation [he] created."

Kaine's comments are incorrect. CNN confirmed with the Clinton campaign that the Clinton Foundation is continuing to accept foreign and corporate money. The foundation would only give up these sources of funding if Clinton and Kaine are elected on November 8.

The Clinton Foundation's policy of continuing to accept foreign money through the election has raised concerns from some good government groups and newspaper editorial boards because it is seen as a legally permissible way to curry favor with the Clintons that would not be permitted through direct political giving.

Foreign entities are barred from making direct contributions to political candidates in the US but have given hundreds of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, a charity that fights HIV/AIDS, climate change, malaria and childhood obesity.

