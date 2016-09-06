Lawmakers seek to stall $1B arms sale to Saudis

Story highlights Members of Congress are concerned about civilian casualties in Yemen

(CNN) More than 60 lawmakers in the House are fighting to delay the Obama administration's planned sale of $1.15 billion in arms and military equipment to Saudi Arabia, citing the growing number of civilian casualties in Yemen caused by the Saudi-led military coalition.

In a longshot bid to stall the sale, the bipartisan group of 64 House members, led by California Rep. Ted Lieu, has called on the White House to withdraw the request for congressional approval for the sale until Congress can fully debate American military support for the Saudis. Among the lawmakers who signed the letter, which was sent to President Barack Obama, are several members of the House Armed Services Committee and House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"This military campaign has had a deeply troubling impact on civilians," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Foreign Policy. "According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 3,704 civilians, including 1,121 children have been killed during the conflict. 2.8 million Yemenis have been internally displaced by the fighting, with 83 percent of the population now dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival."

The United States has backed a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries in an 18-month campaign against Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies in Yemen. UN-led peace talks to end the conflict broke down last month, and airstrikes resumed.

The Doctors Without Borders group is pulling out of a half-dozen medical facilities in northern Yemen due to what the humanitarian organization described as "indiscriminate bombings and unreliable reassurances" from the Saudi-led coalition, after an attack last month hit one of its hospitals, killing 19 and wounding 24.

