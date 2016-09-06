10 quotes that define Phyllis Schlafly's life as an anti-feminist

(CNN)The late Phyllis Schlafly was no stranger to controversy. As a conservative activist, she staunchly opposed feminism and abortion, disdained multiculturalism and spoke out against LGBT rights -- netting her legions of supporters and detractors.
The Eagle Forum, a conservative organization she founded in 1972, announced her death Monday in a statement posted to its website. She was 92.
While her supporters remember her as a champion of traditional family values, her critics denounced her work and beliefs as dated and offensive. However, no amount of criticism ever stopped Schlafly from speaking her mind.
Below are 10 quotes that define Schlafly's life as "the first lady" of the American conservative movement:
1. On the Equal Rights Amendment
2. On immigrants who don't speak English
"You can't be an American if you don't speak English. Our public schools should be mandated to teach all children in English." (December 14, 1995)
3. On women being drafted into the military
"The purpose of our military is to field the finest troops possible to defend our nation and win wars. The goal of feminists, however, is to impose a mindless equality, regardless of how many people it hurts." (May 18, 2016)
4. On what she called the "transgender agenda"
"Anyone with a child knows that children learn about the world through binary options: up or down, hot or cold, big or little, inside or outside, wet or dry, good or bad, boy or girl, man or woman. But the radical feminists, who staff women's studies departments at most colleges, have propagated the idea that we have to get rid of the 'gender binary' along with the expectation of distinct roles for men and women." (August 31, 2016)
5. On climate change
"Of course, climate changes. Many changes are due to factors over which humans have no control, such as winds, ocean currents and sun activity. But the liberals want us to believe that climate change is also caused by gases expelled when humans burn so-called fossil fuels." (September 21, 2011)
6. On the gender pay gap
7. On women in combat
"There's a reason why no woman has ever won our nation's highest award for valor. The Medal of Honor recognizes a willingness to charge toward danger, to seek out and remove a threat, while everyone else is running away." (August 26, 2015)
8. On globalism and foreign aid
"It should be clear that teaching Americans we are now part of a global economy and teaching schoolchildren they are citizens of the world is a deceitful message to con us into a plan to add the poor countries around the Earth to our list of welfare handout recipients." (November 20, 2013)
9. On multiculturalism and diversity
"The United States is the world's most stunning example of a nation that has peaceably and successfully assimilated people from many disparate cultures. So why are some people trying to separate us into factions, emphasizing what divides us instead of what unites us?" (December 14, 1995)
10. On the United Nations