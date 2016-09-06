Obama, South Korean president condemn North Korea missile launch

Story highlights President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye met Tuesday

The world leaders promised to close loopholes in order to make sanctions more effective

Vientiane, Laos (CNN) President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye jointly condemned Tuesday the recent firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea, promising "more effective" sanctions against the country.

Obama -- who noted that the recent launch took place while China was hosting the G20 Summit -- said the two leaders had "extensive" discussions over the incident and added the two nations are "united in condemning North Korea's continued missile launches."

"We are going to work together to ensure that we are closing loopholes and making them more effective," Obama said speaking of sanctions against North Korea after meeting with Park in Laos.

"And President Park and I agree that the entire international community needs to implement these sanctions fully and hold North Korea accountable. North Korea needs to know that provocations will only invite more pressure and further deepen its isolation."

