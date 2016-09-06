Story highlights Michelle Obama gave a high profile speech at the Democratic convention

(CNN) First lady Michelle Obama is set to join the Clinton campaign's post-Labor Day push with an event in Northern Virginia on September 16, according to a campaign official.

She'll join a flock of other high-profile surrogates hitting battleground states around the country during the final sprint of the 2016 race.

Obama flashed her potential as a Clinton proxy with an electric performance at the Democratic National Convention last month, and will campaign for the party's nominee in the northern Virginia region -- a crucial area for Clinton if she hopes to win the swing state.

The first lady's event will complement a rollout of Democratic Party leaders, who are set to rally support for Clinton over the next month.

