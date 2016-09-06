Story highlights
- Michelle Obama gave a high profile speech at the Democratic convention
- Her campaigning is part of a high profile post-Labor Day push from Clinton
(CNN)First lady Michelle Obama is set to join the Clinton campaign's post-Labor Day push with an event in Northern Virginia on September 16, according to a campaign official.
She'll join a flock of other high-profile surrogates hitting battleground states around the country during the final sprint of the 2016 race.
Obama flashed her potential as a Clinton proxy with an electric performance at the Democratic National Convention last month, and will campaign for the party's nominee in the northern Virginia region -- a crucial area for Clinton if she hopes to win the swing state.
The first lady's event will complement a rollout of Democratic Party leaders, who are set to rally support for Clinton over the next month.
That effort began with appearances on Labor Day by Vice President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, and former President Bill Clinton in Michigan. Additionally, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Barack Obama will travel to Pennsylvania in mid-September, followed by Bill and Chelsea Clinton, and the Mothers of the Movement will return to the campaign trail at the end of the month.