Story highlights The incident took place in May

Pepper spray and ammunition was found nearby

Washington (CNN) A man who was shot by Secret Service after approaching the White House in May with a gun has pleaded guilty.

Jesse Olivieri, the 31-year-old from Pennsylvania who brandished the weapon , admitted to "resisting or impeding certain officers or employees," according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Olivieri probably will be imprisoned for between eight and 14 months, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Prosecutors said he was holding a silver handgun as he approached the building.

"Secret Service officers repeatedly ordered him to stop, but he ignored their commands and continued to walk toward the White House," according to the statement. "At that point, a Secret Service agent confronted him, again ordering him to halt and drop the weapon. When Olivieri refused, the agent shot him once."

Olivieri also stashed 15 rounds of additional ammunition and pepper spray in his vehicle, and a shell casting was later located nearby, authorities said.

