Clinton: Trump 'choked' when meeting with Mexican president

"See who wins in the end. We'll win 100%," Trump said

(CNN) Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump "choked" in his remarks over who would pay for a wall along the US southern border following his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

"That's what it sounded like because what happened is what we call a diplomatic incident, because he came out saying one thing and the Mexican president corrected him almost immediately," the Democratic presidential nominee told ABC News' David Muir in an interview that aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"It is clear that he went down with a mission. It's been the mission of his whole campaign from the very first day -- to demonize immigrants, to call Mexicans rapists and killers, to do everything he could to stir up all kinds of bad feelings about hard-working people. And he didn't raise it -- so he did choke."

The Republican nominee met with Nieto last week and said during a joint press conference that the two did not discuss Mexico paying for the wall, but the Mexican president later disputed that account and said he told Trump during their private meeting that Mexico wouldn't pay for it.

Clinton also accused Trump of "choking" Monday at a rally in Hampton, Illinois.

