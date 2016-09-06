Story highlights Hillary Clinton held a 23-minute question-and-answer session on her plane Tuesday

Clinton said, "I believe I have created so many jobs in the sort of conspiracy theory machine factory"

Tampa, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton shrugged off calls Tuesday for more congressional inquiries into her email usage as nothing more than right-wing conspiracy pandering, saying that the FBI has "resolved" the matter.

Clinton, speaking with her traveling press corps aboard her new campaign plane, said she has "just accepted" the fact that Republicans will continue to call for investigations into her.

"They are going to keep coming after me," Clinton said. "The FBI resolved all of this, their report answered all the questions. Their findings included debunking his latest conspiracy theories."

Clinton added, "I believe I have created so many jobs in the sort of conspiracy theory machine factory. Because honestly, they never quit. They keep coming back."

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called for an investigation into whether Clinton tried to impede Congress' initial investigation into her email server by deleting an archive of her emails.

