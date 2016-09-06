Story highlights
- Hillary Clinton held a 23-minute question-and-answer session on her plane Tuesday
- Clinton said, "I believe I have created so many jobs in the sort of conspiracy theory machine factory"
Tampa, Florida (CNN)Hillary Clinton shrugged off calls Tuesday for more congressional inquiries into her email usage as nothing more than right-wing conspiracy pandering, saying that the FBI has "resolved" the matter.
Clinton, speaking with her traveling press corps aboard her new campaign plane, said she has "just accepted" the fact that Republicans will continue to call for investigations into her.
"They are going to keep coming after me," Clinton said. "The FBI resolved all of this, their report answered all the questions. Their findings included debunking his latest conspiracy theories."
Clinton added, "I believe I have created so many jobs in the sort of conspiracy theory machine factory. Because honestly, they never quit. They keep coming back."
Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called for an investigation into whether Clinton tried to impede Congress' initial investigation into her email server by deleting an archive of her emails.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Donald Trump's running mate, said Clinton deleting her emails before a congressional inquiry "looks like obstruction," linking the incident to former President Richard Nixon, who was forced to resign from the office over the Watergate scandal.
The FBI discovered during its investigation into Clinton's email use that Clinton's aides wiped her server with a sophisticated program known as BleachBit after the server was first reported in The New York Times.
"I don't know anything about that," Clinton said Monday. "That was not something I was aware of and I think the fact point out that there was no connection. It wasn't something, as far as I understand, that was related."
Asked on Tuesday if she was worried about Chaffetz's call and whether she asked for the emails to be deleted, Clinton flatly said, "No, of course not."
"I have no concerns," Clinton said of the deletion. "And neither did the FBI."
Clinton has spoken with reporters twice in the two days that she has had her campaign press plane, a pace that is far greater than any other time during her earlier time on the campaign trail.
During a 23-minute question-and-answer session Tuesday, Clinton also sought to lower expectations around the first presidential debate held later this month and built up Trump's ability to debate.
"I am preparing for the debates. I am doing my homework. Donald Trump is a self-proclaimed great debater who won every one of the Republican debates. So I take nothing for granted," Clinton said. "I think this will be a difficult, challenging debate."
Clinton notably did not rule out going after Trump's personal life on the debate stage.
The former secretary of state added that she was not going to comment on whether Libertarian Gary Johnson should be able to get into the presidential debates.
Some polls have shown that Johnson close to qualifying for the debate, but experts say it is unlikely that he will.
A CNN poll released Tuesday found Johnson at 7%, well below the needed 15%. The same poll found that Trump lead Clinton nationally by 2%, within the poll's margin of error.
Clinton dismissed the poll, saying she doesn't pay attention to the non-stop sampling.
"I really pay no attention to polls," Clinton said, adding, "We are on a course that we are sticking with."