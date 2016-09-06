Story highlights Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson dedicated over $2 million to radio advertising

This is their campaign's first TV advertisement

Washington (CNN) Gary Johnson, struggling to move his poll numbers high enough to earn a spot in the presidential debates, is beginning his first television advertising of the 2016 campaign.

Despite unprecedented discomfort with the Republican nominee, Johnson, the Libertarian candidate and a former Republican governor of New Mexico, has so far failed to sufficiently consolidate the support of Republicans opposed to Donald Trump. And he has said his campaign is doomed if he does not meet the 15% threshold needed to reach the debate stage and the national audience it provides.

So after dedicating over $2 million to radio advertising, Johnson is headed to the big screen.

"The difference between the two of us and the other candidates running for president is that we've been there," says Johnson in the low-tech, direct-to-camera spot

"And done that," adds Johnson's running mate, former Republican Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts.

