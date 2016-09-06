Trump: Clinton's handling of classified info should be 'disqualifying'

Story highlights "People who have nothing to hide don't smash phones with hammers," he said

The FBI investigated Clinton's personal email use

Greenville, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump argued Tuesday that Hillary Clinton's email use and her handling of classified information is "disqualifying" as he sharpened his attacks on the Democratic nominee.

Drawing on notes the FBI released four days earlier from its interview with Clinton, Trump blasted Clinton for telling the FBI at least 39 times that she could not remember details of classified information procedures and instructions. He attempted to make the case that Clinton and her aides "knowingly destroyed evidence and covered up their actions" after they used hammers to destroy at least two of Clinton's used cell phones.

"People who have nothing to hide don't smash phones with hammers. People who have nothing to hide don't bleach -- nobody's even ever heard of it -- their emails, or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived as required under federal law," Trump said, pointing to Clinton aides' use of a software named BleachBit to expunge traces of deleted emails.

"Can you imagine if I, or somebody else, did that?" Trump asked the several thousand supporters gathered to hear him speak in Greenville, North Carolina.

The FBI investigated Clinton's personal email use and while FBI director James Comey called Clinton's handling of classified information "extremely careless," he recommended no charges in the matter. The Justice Department followed the recommendation and did not pursue charges against Clinton or any of her aides.

