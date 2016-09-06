88 former military leaders write letter backing Donald Trump for president

Story highlights The letter was signed by four 4-star generals and fourteen 3-star flag officers

The leaders were critical of the Obama administration's national security and foreign policy

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign released a letter Tuesday signed by 88 retired military leaders endorsing his presidential candidacy, including four four-star generals and 14 three-star flag officers, according to the campaign.

The group, which was organized by Maj. Gen. Sidney Shachnow and Rear Admiral Charles Williams, praised Trump and declared that "the 2016 election affords the American people an urgently needed opportunity to make a long-overdue course correction in our national security posture and policy."

Also included in the letter was Gen. Burwell Bell, a retired four-star general who commanded US forces in Korea from 2006 until his retirement in 2008, and a notable inclusion in light of Trump's rhetoric allowing for the possibility of nuclear proliferation in the Asia-Pacific region

"As retired senior leaders of America's military, we believe that such a change can only be made by someone who has not been deeply involved with, and substantially responsible for, the hollowing out of our military and the burgeoning threats facing our country around the world. For this reason, we support Donald Trump's candidacy to be our next Commander-in-Chief," the group wrote in their letter.

