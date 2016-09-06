Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How Donald Trump could win

By Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

Updated 7:13 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump discusses debate prep work

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump discusses debate prep work

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(27 Videos)

Story highlights

  • CNN/ORC national poll shows Trump, Clinton in a dead heat
  • Trump needs to make election a referendum on Clinton

This is the first of a two-part series looking at the path to victory for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Coming Wednesday: How Hillary Clinton can win.

(CNN)Donald Trump is aiming to pull off one of the greatest political comebacks in history.

The Republican nominee is rebounding from a summer of repeated stumbles that threatened to undermine his candidacy, underscoring his ability to claw his way back and stay competitive despite controversies that would sink any other politician.
    Poll: Nine weeks out, a near even race
    Trump and Hillary Clinton enter the critical post-Labor Day phase of the campaign in a dead heat. A CNN/ORC national poll released Tuesday finds Trump ahead of Clinton by two points -- 45% to 43% -- among likely voters. The race is also tight among registered voters, where Clinton has a three point advantage. Both findings are within the margin of error.
    The narrowing of the race is a remarkable feat for Trump, who was down 10 points a month ago in CNN's Poll of Polls.
    CNN Politics app
    Read More
    Trump still faces serious hurdles that strong poll numbers can't mask. He's alienated much of the electorate, especially minorities who showed up in droves over the past two cycles to support Barack Obama. He's doing poorly among college-educated women, who are typically a Republican stronghold, and his rudimentary organization is dwarfed by Clinton's political machine in swing states where he still lags in most polls.

    Narrow path to the White House

    But if Trump can spend the next 63 days shining a relentless and unforgiving spotlight on Clinton's vulnerabilities and avoid more self-inflicted wounds, there could be a path -- however narrow -- for him to reach the White House.
    "Can he fundamentally alter the focus of this election right now — which is on him?" asked Bill Lacy, a GOP veteran who ran presidential campaigns for Bob Dole and Fred Thompson. "He needs to make this election about Secretary Clinton."
    Donald Trump&#39;s empire
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he&#39;s shaped his empire.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp has rejected the class-action suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN&#39;s &quot;The Situation Room,&quot; Trump said that President Barack Obama&#39;s birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/29/firing-off-trump-stands-by-birther-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;President&#39;s Hawaiian birth certificate&lt;/a&gt;, Trump said &quot;a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    In June 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announces that he is running for President&lt;/a&gt; during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he will give up the show&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    01 Donald Trump 0504 donald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivana08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED 02 trump05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723
    Trump's best chance for altering the race lies in the presidential debates, which begin September 26 and will serve as critical tests of his temperament and knowledge. In front of a vast television audience, the GOP nominee could reshape perceptions of his character and readiness -- if he can avoid being drawn into gaffes and personality clashes by Clinton.
    He will benefit from rock-bottom expectations, given controversies whipped up by his tempestuous personality and the vast gulf in experience between Trump and Clinton.
    But the formal one-on-one presidential debates -- which personify the "commander-in-chief test" many Americans ponder as they select their next president -- are a far stiffer test for Trump than the crowded free-for-alls of the Republican primary race.
    Trump's minority outreach off to rough start
    There will be no space for the billionaire to relax and regenerate his energy while rivals spar or networks cut to commercial breaks. The intensity of the questioning and his confrontation with a prepared and experienced candidate like Clinton will leave no place to hide.
    Still, there is much for him to gain in the three scheduled televised showdowns and he will get an unfiltered chance to raise Clinton's political vulnerabilities before the American people.

    Clinton's liabilities

    Those liabilities, and the historic challenge Clinton faces in seeking a third consecutive White House term for her party and the nation's sour political mood, also help explain why Trump is still alive.
    In recent weeks, the Democratic nominee has yet again been hounded by the controversy over the private email server that has revived questions about her character and honesty. Her campaign has also been forced to deny claims of influence peddling between her family's philanthropic Clinton Foundation and the State Department while she ran US diplomacy.
    In an interview Monday with CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged Clinton's struggles with questions about honesty.
    "The truth is Hillary knows it's a problem and she's trying to figure out how to remedy it," Biden said. "My advice to her: The best way to remedy it is to talk about what you care about and talk about it with some passion and people will see through it."
    What it would take to build Trump&#39;s border wall
    trump border wall explainer animation orig nws_00003622

      JUST WATCHED

      What it would take to build Trump's border wall

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What it would take to build Trump's border wall 02:34
    For his part, Trump needs to do more than simply disqualify Clinton. He must show he's ready to lead the nation.
    Trump campaign uses Sanders' words to knock Clinton over foundation ties
    To mount an authentic comeback, Trump must finally forge an emotional connection with voters outside his natural base, who have yet to embrace his vision of a nation under siege from terror and crime.
    "His appeal to the base Republican vote that won him the nomination in effect has turned many swing voters and Democratic voters against him," said Lacy. "He has to address it by being presidential and doing so constantly."
    The Clinton campaign doubts Trump has it in him.
    "He would have to do things in the last eight weeks that he appears to have been incapable of doing in the last 16 months," said Clinton's chief strategist Joel Benenson, citing Trump's need to build a ground game, court swing voters and improve his appeal to suburban women.
    Clinton is banking on a huge turnout from minority voters who helped Obama win the presidency in 2008 and 2012. So far, Trump's attempts to improve his paltry standing among voters who are suspicious of him has been halting and awkward.
    Last week, for instance, his trip to Mexico had clear presidential overtones. But hours later, he delivered an angry speech on immigration that further alienated Latino voters and prompted some Latino GOP leaders to take back their endorsement of Trump. And on Monday, he refused to rule out granting legal status to undocumented immigrants.
    And on Saturday, Trump met an African-American congregation in Detroit in a bid to counter claims he is a racist. He was politely received but didn't seem to change many minds, according to interviews by CNN afterward.
    Still, signs of life in Trump's polling and his energetic performance last week cheer some GOP operatives.

    'The wind is at our back'

    "It's not just the crowd size, and the enthusiasm and the rallies, but it's (that) all of these polls are now closing in major ways," Republican National Committee Chief Strategist Sean Spicer told CNN. "Look at the wind right now ... the wind is at our back."
    Still, Trump has fewer routes than Clinton to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
    He must start by taking solid red states such as Arizona and Georgia, where Clinton is unusually competitive, off the table. He must also lock down North Carolina, a swing state in recent elections without which he may lack a credible route to 270 electoral votes.
    House Republicans find success separating from Trump
    Then Trump must close in on Clinton in all the swing states, in Iowa and Virginia and New Hampshire, as well as Ohio and Florida.
    Then, to win a narrow victory in the electoral college, Trump must turn at least one state that went for President Barack Obama in 2012.
    Possible candidates include Pennsylvania, where he currently trails Clinton by between three and nine points in polls released over the past month. Another possible target is Michigan, where recent polls have Clinton up by 11 points.
    Pennsylvania is a must-win for Trump. If Clinton adds just the Keystone state and Virginia -- home to her running mate, Tim Kaine -- to states considered solidly Democratic, she will be only 10 electoral votes short of the presidency. That will happen even if Trump wins perennial bellwethers Ohio and Florida.
    The Republican National Convention
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, delivers a speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, delivers a speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 77
    Trump is seen on screen as balloons fall from the ceiling of Quicken Loans Arena.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump is seen on screen as balloons fall from the ceiling of Quicken Loans Arena.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 77
    Trump&#39;s family joins him on stage along with the family of his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump's family joins him on stage along with the family of his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 77
    Confetti falls at the end of Trump&#39;s acceptance speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Confetti falls at the end of Trump's acceptance speech.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 77
    Trump and Pence acknowledge the audience after Trump&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump and Pence acknowledge the audience after Trump's speech.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 77
    Trump claps on stage with his wife, Melania.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump claps on stage with his wife, Melania.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 77
    The Trumps embrace on stage.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    The Trumps embrace on stage.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 77
    Trump hugs his son Barron after his address, which lasted well over an hour.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump hugs his son Barron after his address, which lasted well over an hour.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 77
    Trump, like many of the convention&#39;s speakers this week, went after Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee. &quot;Big business, elite media and major donors are lining up behind the campaign of my opponent because they know she will keep our rigged system in place,&quot; he said. &quot;They are throwing money at her because they have total control over everything she does. She is their puppet, and they pull the strings.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump, like many of the convention's speakers this week, went after Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. "Big business, elite media and major donors are lining up behind the campaign of my opponent because they know she will keep our rigged system in place," he said. "They are throwing money at her because they have total control over everything she does. She is their puppet, and they pull the strings."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 77
    Trump delivers his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump delivers his speech.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 77
    Trump said the United States will be a nation of &quot;generosity and warmth&quot; and &quot;law and order.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump said the United States will be a nation of "generosity and warmth" and "law and order."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 77
    A delegate listens to Trump&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A delegate listens to Trump's speech.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 77
    &quot;Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it,&quot; Trump said. &quot;My message is that things have to change -- and they have to change right now.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    "Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it," Trump said. "My message is that things have to change -- and they have to change right now."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 77
    Trump accepts the party&#39;s nomination as he begins his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump accepts the party's nomination as he begins his speech.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 77
    Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka takes the stage Thursday before giving a speech introducing her father.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump's daughter Ivanka takes the stage Thursday before giving a speech introducing her father.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 77
    &quot;This is the moment, and Donald Trump is the person to make America great again!&quot; Ivanka Trump said to a big cheer. She called her father a fighter, saying now he will &quot;fight for his country.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    "This is the moment, and Donald Trump is the person to make America great again!" Ivanka Trump said to a big cheer. She called her father a fighter, saying now he will "fight for his country."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 77
    Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, became the first openly gay person to speak the Republican National Convention. &quot;I am proud to be gay,&quot; he told the crowd Thursday. &quot;I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, became the first openly gay person to speak the Republican National Convention. "I am proud to be gay," he told the crowd Thursday. "I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 77
    Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, delivers a speech on Thursday. &quot;We are the party of new ideas in a changing and faster world than ever before,&quot; he said.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, delivers a speech on Thursday. "We are the party of new ideas in a changing and faster world than ever before," he said.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 77
    Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight delivers a video message to the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight delivers a video message to the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 77
    Motivational speaker Brock Mealer was among those who spoke on Thursday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Motivational speaker Brock Mealer was among those who spoke on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 77
    A delegate dressed as Hillary Clinton is accosted by another delegate on Thursday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A delegate dressed as Hillary Clinton is accosted by another delegate on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 77
    Delegates stand for the national anthem Thursday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates stand for the national anthem Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 77
    Young singer Heavenly Joy performs.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Young singer Heavenly Joy performs.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 77
    Trump gives a thumbs-up Wednesday after Pence gave his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump gives a thumbs-up Wednesday after Pence gave his speech.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 77
    Trump gives an &quot;air kiss&quot; to Pence after Pence&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump gives an "air kiss" to Pence after Pence's speech.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 77
    Pence receives a kiss from his mother, Nancy, as his family joins him on stage after his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Pence receives a kiss from his mother, Nancy, as his family joins him on stage after his speech.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 77
    Pence acknowledges the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Pence acknowledges the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver his speech.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 77
    &quot;I&#39;m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,&quot; Pence told the crowd.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order," Pence told the crowd.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 77
    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich delivers a speech on Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich delivers a speech on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 77
    Trump smiles on the floor of the convention on Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump smiles on the floor of the convention on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 77
    Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump&#39;s sons, walks on stage to deliver a speech Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's sons, walks on stage to deliver a speech Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 77
    Trump listens to his son&#39;s speech along with other members of his family on Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump listens to his son's speech along with other members of his family on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 77
    Delegates shout on the floor of the arena on Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates shout on the floor of the arena on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 77
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump&#39;s main adversary in the primaries, was booed at the end of his speech when it was clear he wasn&#39;t endorsing Trump. Cruz told people to &quot;vote your conscience.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump's main adversary in the primaries, was booed at the end of his speech when it was clear he wasn't endorsing Trump. Cruz told people to "vote your conscience."
    Hide Caption
    34 of 77
    People react to Cruz&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    People react to Cruz's speech.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 77
    Cruz gives a thumbs-up as he walks off stage.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Cruz gives a thumbs-up as he walks off stage.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 77
    U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, another one of Trump&#39;s primary opponents, delivers a video message.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, another one of Trump's primary opponents, delivers a video message.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 77
    A delegate checks his phone at the arena.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A delegate checks his phone at the arena.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 77
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers a speech Wednesday. &quot;A vote for anyone other than Donald Trump in November is a vote for Hillary Clinton,&quot; the former presidential candidate said.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers a speech Wednesday. "A vote for anyone other than Donald Trump in November is a vote for Hillary Clinton," the former presidential candidate said.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 77
    Delegates hold up signs Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates hold up signs Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 77
    Retired astronaut Eileen Collins waves to the crowd before delivering a speech Wednesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Retired astronaut Eileen Collins waves to the crowd before delivering a speech Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 77
    Trump addresses the crowd on Tuesday. &quot;We&#39;re going to make America great again,&quot; he said in a video message shortly after winning the nomination. &quot;Have a fantastic evening. I&#39;ll see you tomorrow night, I&#39;ll see you Thursday night, and we will win in November.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Trump addresses the crowd on Tuesday. "We're going to make America great again," he said in a video message shortly after winning the nomination. "Have a fantastic evening. I'll see you tomorrow night, I'll see you Thursday night, and we will win in November."
    Hide Caption
    42 of 77
    Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate, speaks on stage Tuesday. He said Trump skeptics who would vote for Hillary Clinton are &quot;not using their God-given brain to think about what they&#39;re saying. ... She&#39;ll be appointing people who will have an effect on us for generations. And America may never recover.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate, speaks on stage Tuesday. He said Trump skeptics who would vote for Hillary Clinton are "not using their God-given brain to think about what they're saying. ... She'll be appointing people who will have an effect on us for generations. And America may never recover."
    Hide Caption
    43 of 77
    A member of the activist group Code Pink protests inside the arena during Carson&#39;s speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A member of the activist group Code Pink protests inside the arena during Carson's speech.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 77
    Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech Tuesday. &quot;We need to elect a man who has a track record of accomplishing the impossible,&quot; he said of his father.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech Tuesday. "We need to elect a man who has a track record of accomplishing the impossible," he said of his father.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 77
    Members of the Trump family watch as Donald Trump Jr. gives his speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Members of the Trump family watch as Donald Trump Jr. gives his speech.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 77
    Donald Trump&#39;s daughter Tiffany addresses the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena. &quot;Whatever (my father) does, he gives it all and does it well,&quot; she said on Tuesday. &quot;His desire for excellence is contagious. He possesses a unique gift for bringing that out in others.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany addresses the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena. "Whatever (my father) does, he gives it all and does it well," she said on Tuesday. "His desire for excellence is contagious. He possesses a unique gift for bringing that out in others."
    Hide Caption
    47 of 77
    U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst waves as she stands with other first-term senators on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst waves as she stands with other first-term senators on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 77
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers a speech that was heavily critical of the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee. &quot;It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again,&quot; Christie said of the former secretary of state. &quot;It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let&#39;s go win this thing.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers a speech that was heavily critical of the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. "It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again," Christie said of the former secretary of state. "It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let's go win this thing."
    Hide Caption
    49 of 77
    Delegates fill the floor of the arena on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates fill the floor of the arena on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 77
    Four of Donald Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump -- celebrate on the floor of the convention, where Donald Trump Jr. announced the New York delegates that clinched the nomination for his father.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Four of Donald Trump's children -- from left, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump -- celebrate on the floor of the convention, where Donald Trump Jr. announced the New York delegates that clinched the nomination for his father.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 77
    A delegate shows support for Donald Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A delegate shows support for Donald Trump's wife, Melania, on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 77
    A delegate whistles as roll call votes are cast on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A delegate whistles as roll call votes are cast on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 77
    Delegates take a photo with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, center, on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates take a photo with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, center, on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 77
    A Florida delegate holds a &quot;Hillary for prison&quot; sign on the floor of the arena.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A Florida delegate holds a "Hillary for prison" sign on the floor of the arena.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 77
    A convention attendee wears American-themed shoes on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A convention attendee wears American-themed shoes on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 77
    House Speaker Paul Ryan bangs the gavel to open the second day of the convention on Tuesday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    House Speaker Paul Ryan bangs the gavel to open the second day of the convention on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 77
    Melania Trump kisses her husband, Donald, after she spoke Monday on the first day of the convention. &quot;If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he&#39;s the guy,&quot; she said of her husband. &quot;He will never, ever give up. And most importantly, he will never, ever let you down.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Melania Trump kisses her husband, Donald, after she spoke Monday on the first day of the convention. "If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he's the guy," she said of her husband. "He will never, ever give up. And most importantly, he will never, ever let you down."
    Hide Caption
    58 of 77
    Donald Trump walks to his wife after she delivered her speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump walks to his wife after she delivered her speech.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 77
    Melania Trump claps during her speech.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Melania Trump claps during her speech.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 77
    Donald Trump comes out to the song &quot;We Are the Champions&quot; before introducing his wife.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Donald Trump comes out to the song "We Are the Champions" before introducing his wife.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 77
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered a fiery speech before Melania Trump. Among his topics was the fight against terrorists. &quot;We know who you are, and we&#39;re coming to get you!&quot; he said.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered a fiery speech before Melania Trump. Among his topics was the fight against terrorists. "We know who you are, and we're coming to get you!" he said.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 77
    A protester flashes a peace sign on the floor of the convention on Monday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    A protester flashes a peace sign on the floor of the convention on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 77
    Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. salutes the crowd before speaking Monday. He got huge applause when he started off his speech by saying, &quot;Blue lives matter!&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. salutes the crowd before speaking Monday. He got huge applause when he started off his speech by saying, "Blue lives matter!"
    Hide Caption
    64 of 77
    Patricia Smith, mother of Benghazi victim Sean Smith, told the crowd in Cleveland, &quot;I blame Hillary Clinton personally.&quot; Clinton, the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, was secretary of state when the attack occurred in Libya in 2012.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Patricia Smith, mother of Benghazi victim Sean Smith, told the crowd in Cleveland, "I blame Hillary Clinton personally." Clinton, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, was secretary of state when the attack occurred in Libya in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 77
    President Barack Obama is seen on a screen as Smith leaves the stage Monday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    President Barack Obama is seen on a screen as Smith leaves the stage Monday.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 77
    Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL who was awarded the Navy Cross for his service in Afghanistan, spoke about the need for an elite military. The convention&#39;s theme for Monday was &quot;Make America Safe Again.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL who was awarded the Navy Cross for his service in Afghanistan, spoke about the need for an elite military. The convention's theme for Monday was "Make America Safe Again."
    Hide Caption
    67 of 77
    Actor Scott Baio gives two thumbs up during his speech on Monday. &quot;Let&#39;s not just make America great again,&quot; he said, referring to Trump&#39;s campaign slogan. &quot;Let&#39;s make America America again!&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Actor Scott Baio gives two thumbs up during his speech on Monday. "Let's not just make America great again," he said, referring to Trump's campaign slogan. "Let's make America America again!"
    Hide Caption
    68 of 77
    Willie Robertson, star of the hit TV show &quot;Duck Dynasty,&quot; promised the crowd that Trump &quot;will have your back.&quot;
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Willie Robertson, star of the hit TV show "Duck Dynasty," promised the crowd that Trump "will have your back."
    Hide Caption
    69 of 77
    Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, the GOP&#39;s presidential nominee in 1996, waves after listening to a speech on Monday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, the GOP's presidential nominee in 1996, waves after listening to a speech on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 77
    Marlana VanHoose performs the national anthem prior to Monday&#39;s evening session.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Marlana VanHoose performs the national anthem prior to Monday's evening session.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 77
    Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, center, was among the delegates shouting for a roll call vote Monday on the rules of the Republican National Convention. GOP officials &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/18/politics/rnc-procedural-votes-rules-committee/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dismissed the move,&lt;/a&gt; saying there were not enough signatures to force a roll call vote. While it&#39;s unlikely a roll call vote would have rejected the rules package, it could have been an embarrassing protest vote against Trump and the Republican National Committee.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, center, was among the delegates shouting for a roll call vote Monday on the rules of the Republican National Convention. GOP officials dismissed the move, saying there were not enough signatures to force a roll call vote. While it's unlikely a roll call vote would have rejected the rules package, it could have been an embarrassing protest vote against Trump and the Republican National Committee.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 77
    Virginia delegate Waverly Woods protests on the floor of the convention.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Virginia delegate Waverly Woods protests on the floor of the convention.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 77
    Delegates from Texas protest.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates from Texas protest.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 77
    Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, bangs a gavel as resolutions are adopted at the start of the convention.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, bangs a gavel as resolutions are adopted at the start of the convention.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 77
    Delegates stand and turn toward the camera for an official photo on Monday.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    Delegates stand and turn toward the camera for an official photo on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 77
    People walk in front of a screen displaying the American flag.
    Photos: The Republican National Convention
    People walk in front of a screen displaying the American flag.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 77
    71 RNC gallery 072150 RNC gallery 0721 53 RNC gallery 0721 RESTRICTED 69 RNC gallery 072147 RNC gallery 0721 51 RNC gallery 0721 52 RNC gallery 0721 70 RNC gallery 072163 RNC gallery 072127 RNC gallery 0721 31 RNC gallery 0721 RESTRICTED 24 RNC gallery 0721 RESTRICTED 23 RNC gallery 0721 17 RNC gallery 0721 16 RNC gallery 0721 RESTRICTED 15 RNC gallery 0721 12 RNC gallery 0721 11 RNC gallery 0721 08 RNC gallery 0721 07 RNC gallery 0721 05 RNC gallery 072106 RNC gallery 0721 04 RNC gallery 0721 32 RNC gallery 0720 34 RNC gallery 0720 35 RNC gallery 0720 28 RNC gallery 0720 30 RNC gallery 0720 20 RNC gallery 0720 21 RNC gallery 0720 22 RNC gallery 071815 RNC gallery 0720 16 RNC gallery 0720 09 RNC gallery 072026 RNC gallery 0720 37 RNC gallery 0720 06 RNC gallery 072011 RNC gallery 0720 04 RNC gallery 072002 RNC gallery 072001 RNC gallery 072039 RNC gallery 071938 RNC gallery 071940 RNC gallery 071936 RNC gallery 071941 RNC gallery 071934 RNC gallery 071937 RNC gallery 071932 RNC gallery 071928 RNC gallery 0719 26 RNC gallery 071925 RNC gallery 071916 RNC gallery 071906 RNC gallery 071905 RNC gallery 0719 RESTRICTED 30 RNC gallery 071902 RNC gallery 071937 RNC gallery 071839 RNC gallery 071832 RNC gallery 071838 RNC gallery 071830 RNC gallery 071836 RNC gallery 071826 RNC gallery 071820 RNC gallery 0718 24 RNC gallery 0718 RESTRICTED19 RNC gallery 0718 15 RNC gallery 0718 11 RNC gallery 0718 23 RNC gallery 071810 RNC gallery 0718 01 RNC gallery 071827 RNC gallery 071804 RNC gallery 071807 RNC gallery 071808 RNC gallery 071803 RNC gallery 0718
    A recent Pennsylvania poll by Monmouth University shows Trump is dangerously weak in the populous Philadelphia suburbs that are often decisive -- a position he must address if he is to compete in the state. Clinton leads 62% to 29% in seven congressional districts around Philadelphia, an area that typically accounts for 40% of statewide turnout. Obama won the region 62% to 37% over Republican Mitt Romney in 2012.
    Trump does better than Romney in less populous and diverse western and central Pennsylvania -- but not by enough to make up for his deficit around Philadelphia. He also trails Clinton among white voters with a college degree by 10 points. Romney won that subset by 15 points in 2012.
    Unless Trump can turn those voters around, his hopes in Pennsylvania, and in key suburban districts in other swing states such as Columbus, Ohio, look remote.

    Alienating moderate Republicans

    That's why it surprised many analysts when Trump ditched a plan to soften the hardline on immigration that alienated many moderate white Republicans.
    According to CNN exit polls of the Republican primary in Pennsylvania, only 12% of voters said immigration was the most important issue to them. But 60% of Trump voters said it was -- suggesting that the billionaire's position on the issue locks in his base but hurts him among less ideological Republican voters.
    Trump's fiery immigration speech last week suggested he has given up on broadening his coalition and instead is betting that the pool of voters marginalized by globalization and the loss of blue-collar jobs is much larger than pollsters believe.
    5 questionable statements from Trump&#39;s immigration day
    5 questionable statements from Trump's immigration day

      JUST WATCHED

      5 questionable statements from Trump's immigration day

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    5 questionable statements from Trump's immigration day 06:02
    "This speech is directed at those people living in Ohio, who have thought for whatever reason that their country is not what it was when they grew up," Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told CNN after his immigration speech last week.
    Trump supporters are also predicting that Democrats have underestimated the size of the GOP nominee's support.
    Race and racism in the 2016 campaign
    "There's a factor in this election that the media is just ignoring and that is that Hillary Clinton is the most unlikeable person who has ever run for office. Her support is ten miles wide and a half of an inch thick," said Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative commentator from Nevada and author of the recently published "Angry White Male." "I think Hillary Clinton's number of voters will be down 30% versus Obama's four years ago, and I think Trump's share of the white electorate will be up dramatically. He'll gain 4 million extra votes, most of them (from) the white community."
    Trump's best bet may be to target the Rust Belt where his anti-trade rhetoric resonates.
    Kathleen Hartnett White, a member of Trump's economic advisory council, says the billionaire should relentlessly stress growth, expanding energy production and the slashing of regulations.
    "I hope after Labor Day, and I think that is a good day to pivot, that these should be issues in those Rust Belt states," she said. "I would reiterate them over and over again."

    October surprise

    If all else fails, Trump could benefit from an October surprise.
    A stunning news event, such as a terror attack at home or abroad, could prompt some fearful voters to fully embrace Trump's call for curbs on Muslim immigration and warnings that Clinton just does not understand the scale of the threats facing Americans.
    Why I'm voting for Trump
    Or a sudden global crisis, economic shock -- or even a smoking gun suggesting a hidden Clinton scandal -- could also shake up the race.
    Unless he starts making headway soon, with early voting only weeks away, it may take something that jarring for Trump to win. And it's always possible that Trump has already sown the seeds of his own defeat simply by alienating so many voters on the way to the Republican nomination.
    "Even if they ran a miracle comeback campaign," Lacy said, "at this point I honestly don't know if it is starting soon enough."