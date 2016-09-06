Trump calls for military spending increase

Story highlights Trump said he will ask Congress to reverse cuts to defense spending enacted in 2013

Trump did not outline how large the increase in military spending would be

Philadelphia (CNN) Donald Trump on Wednesday called for eliminating the sequester on defense spending and increasing military spending to boost troop levels and the number of ships and aircraft.

Trump said in a speech to the Union League of Philadelphia that he will ask Congress to reverse cuts to defense spending enacted under the 2013 budget sequester once he takes office and submit a new budget to rebuild the US military, which Trump described as unprepared to confront the threats the US faces.

Trump did not say whether the increase in military spending would match or exceed pre-sequester funding levels, but a senior campaign aide said Trump would most likely seek to boost defense spending to higher levels than when the sequester went into effect in 2013 after Congress failed to reach a new budget agreement, slashing both defense and domestic spending.

Trump did not outline how large the increase would be, but the senior campaign aide said eliminating the sequester would amount to a roughly $500 billion reinvestment over 10 years, which Trump said he would seek to "fully offset" through "common sense reforms that eliminate government waste and budget gimmicks."

"History shows that when America is not prepared is when the danger is greatest. We want to deter, avoid and prevent conflict through our unquestioned military dominance," Trump said as he lamented the cuts to defense spending, which he said is "on track to fall to its lowest level as a share of the economy." The US spent more than $600 billion in defense spending in 2015.

