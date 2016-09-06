Trump to call for eliminating the sequester on defense spending

Story highlights Trump will call for increased military spending, an aide says

Clinton also wants to end the sequester on military spending

(CNN) Donald Trump will call for eliminating the sequester on defense spending and bolstering the US' defenses by proposing a "major investment" in US military spending in a speech Wednesday morning, his campaign announced Tuesday.

A Trump campaign aide said in a call with reporters Tuesday night that the Republican presidential nominee will call for repealing the budget sequestration act that slashed defense spending and passing a new budget to rebuild what Trump has described as severely damaged and underprepared.

The businessman is set to deliver a speech Wednesday morning at the Union League of Philadelphia.

Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival, also supports ending the sequester on military spending.

"Here's what we have to do -- we can't lose our military edge. That means giving the Pentagon the stable, predictable funding it needs to make smart investments," she said last week at the American Legion in Cincinnati. "We cannot impose arbitrary limits on something as important as our military. That makes no sense at all. The sequester makes our country less secure. Let's end it and get a budget deal that supports America's military, our families and our country. And let's make reform a priority, so that the Defense Department spends its budget on the right things."

