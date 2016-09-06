Bill Clinton, back on the trail, defends Clinton Foundation

Story highlights Bill Clinton defended his foundation against Trump

He also pointed to Trump's own charitable foundation troubles

Durham, North Carolina (CNN) President Bill Clinton defended his non-profit organization, the Clinton Foundation, during a rally in key battleground state North Carolina on Tuesday.

"I got tickled the other day when Mr. Trump called my foundation a criminal enterprise. That was pretty funny considering that the three major evaluators of foundations gave it the highest grade they could give," Clinton said to a hot and crowded gymnasium here.

He added that unlike Trump's own charitable foundation, the Clinton Foundation "actually (says) who gives us money and what we spend it on."

Clinton also pointed out that Trump's foundation was recently fined by the IRS for an improper political donation.

"He made a political contribution to the attorney general of Florida who at the time had her office investigating Trump University. And mysteriously, the investigation vanished," Clinton said.

