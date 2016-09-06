Story highlights Paul Sracic says Trump has shown the potential to attract working-class voters in the swing state of Ohio

Paul Sracic is professor and chairman of the department of politics and international relations at Youngstown State University and a former Fulbright scholar in Japan. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Tuesday's CNN poll shows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump winning the support of about two-thirds of white registered voters without a college degree. I'm sure there are some Democratic strategists out there who are tempted to say in response, "So, what else is new?" After all, in 2012, President Obama lost the white, working-class vote by 26 points, while still being comfortably re-elected.

When looking at numbers like this, however, it's important to remember that we vote for president by state, with most of the outcomes easily predicted before the election even takes place. The focus, therefore, is always on the dozen or so swing states that remain unpredictable. Here the story gets more interesting.

The demographics of the swing states vary, and candidates win by cobbling together unique coalitions of voters. In Ohio in 2012, for example, some white working-class voters, namely those who lived in union households, were an important part of the Obama coalition. In fact, a study by Peyton M. Craighill and Scott Clement showed that union households were largely responsible for holding down the margin of Obama's overall loss of the white working-class vote in Ohio to only 14 points. Considering how close the election was in Ohio four years ago, this was significant. Obama narrowly won the key swing state.

It is helpful to understand where these union households are in Ohio. A lot of them are in areas like Youngstown, where Trump campaigned on Labor Day. This explains why the Youngstown metropolitan area, which has a large number of white working-class voters, has remained one of the Buckeye state's most Democratic areas.

If you look at past ballots in the two counties that make up this region -- among the larger counties in the state, with a combined population of well over 400,000 -- you will see that voters have been so loyal to the Democratic Party that Republicans often don't even bother to field candidates in many races, especially during presidential years. This is because it is common in the primaries in these counties for five or six Democratic ballots to be cast for every one Republican vote. In general elections, any Republican who passes 35% of the vote is thought to have done well.

