How Phyllis Schlafly gave us Sarah Palin

By Timothy Stanley

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

  • Phyllis Schlafly was a conservative lightning rod for feminist critics. She said society didn't discriminate against women
  • Tim Stanley: She believed natural equality of genders was a myth, gave conservative women alternative to feminism

Timothy Stanley, a conservative, is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between L.A. and D.C. Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)The death of anti-feminist activist Phyllis Schlafly on Monday brought commiserations from the GOP ticket. Donald Trump tweeted that she was "truly great." Mike Pence called her "the First Lady of the Conservative Movement." Pence wasn't exaggerating.

Throughout the 1970s, liberals and others castigated Schlafly as an outrageous contradiction in terms: a woman campaigning for the right to be told what to do by men. Schlafly used to love opening speeches by thanking her husband for letting her be there. Betty Friedan, the eminent feminist, called her an "Aunt Tom." But for thousands of conservative women, she defined what it meant to be a nonfeminist female in politics. For them, she was a liberator.
    Schlafly enjoyed public prominence before she targeted feminism. A political science major, she ran for Congress (unsuccessfully) in 1952, and again in 1970, and became an outspoken anti-communist. In 1964, her booklet "A Choice Not an Echo" introduced Barry Goldwater to millions of readers.
    The feminist activists of the 1960s, &#39;70s and early &#39;80s weren&#39;t the first to push for an Equal Rights Amendment. Suffragist leader Alice Paul, second from right, fought hard to pass the 19th Amendment -- which earned women the right to vote in 1920. She drafted the first ERA and introduced it to Congress in 1923.
    The feminist activists of the 1960s, '70s and early '80s weren't the first to push for an Equal Rights Amendment. Suffragist leader Alice Paul, second from right, fought hard to pass the 19th Amendment -- which earned women the right to vote in 1920. She drafted the first ERA and introduced it to Congress in 1923.
    In 1972, the House and Senate passed the ERA by the necessary two-thirds votes before sending it to state legislatures for ratification. Three-quarters of the states needed to ratify it, but the ERA fell three states short by its 1982 deadline. Among those where it failed was Florida, where supporters voiced their disapproval after the state Senate voted 22-16 against the ERA in June 1982.
    In 1972, the House and Senate passed the ERA by the necessary two-thirds votes before sending it to state legislatures for ratification. Three-quarters of the states needed to ratify it, but the ERA fell three states short by its 1982 deadline. Among those where it failed was Florida, where supporters voiced their disapproval after the state Senate voted 22-16 against the ERA in June 1982.
    Gloria Steinem, arguably the most recognized name and face in feminist activism, was among the key forces behind the ERA effort in the &#39;70s and &#39;80s. Although it wasn&#39;t ratified, most men and women were pro-ERA, Steinem says. She recently took a break from writing her latest book to join a gathering in support of the new ERA Coalition and celebrate the release of &quot;Equal Means Equal,&quot; written by coalition founder and director Jessica Neuwirth.
    Gloria Steinem, arguably the most recognized name and face in feminist activism, was among the key forces behind the ERA effort in the '70s and '80s. Although it wasn't ratified, most men and women were pro-ERA, Steinem says. She recently took a break from writing her latest book to join a gathering in support of the new ERA Coalition and celebrate the release of "Equal Means Equal," written by coalition founder and director Jessica Neuwirth.
    Women&#39;s rights activist, poet and writer Robin Morgan -- seen here during a women&#39;s liberation conference in New York in 1970 -- was also among the crowd at the fundraiser and book launch at Manhattan&#39;s Yale Club. Morgan&#39;s 1970 anthology, &quot;Sisterhood Is Powerful,&quot; helped galvanize a movement.
    Women's rights activist, poet and writer Robin Morgan -- seen here during a women's liberation conference in New York in 1970 -- was also among the crowd at the fundraiser and book launch at Manhattan's Yale Club. Morgan's 1970 anthology, "Sisterhood Is Powerful," helped galvanize a movement.
    President Richard Nixon endorsed the ERA after it was adopted by both houses of Congress in 1972. Thirty-five of the needed 38 states ratified the ERA by its 1982 deadline. The latest efforts to revive the ERA have included legislation that would lift the deadline or start the ratification process from scratch.
    President Richard Nixon endorsed the ERA after it was adopted by both houses of Congress in 1972. Thirty-five of the needed 38 states ratified the ERA by its 1982 deadline. The latest efforts to revive the ERA have included legislation that would lift the deadline or start the ratification process from scratch.
    The face of ERA opposition during the last big go-round was Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist who founded the Eagle Forum. Now 90, she says the ERA is &quot;dumb and offensive&quot; and that the new push for it is &quot;a colossal waste of time.&quot; Schlafly, seen in this 1975 photo, once warned that the ERA would lead to same-sex marriage and women being drafted into combat. She also said it It would threaten families -- an argument she still makes.
    The face of ERA opposition during the last big go-round was Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist who founded the Eagle Forum. Now 90, she says the ERA is "dumb and offensive" and that the new push for it is "a colossal waste of time." Schlafly, seen in this 1975 photo, once warned that the ERA would lead to same-sex marriage and women being drafted into combat. She also said it It would threaten families -- an argument she still makes.
    Schlafly led protests against the ERA, including this one at the White House in 1977. The group, about 200 strong, was protesting then-first lady Rosalyn Carter&#39;s campaign for the ERA. Amendment supporters like Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority Foundation, say their real enemy was never Schlafly, but big business and insurance companies.
    Schlafly led protests against the ERA, including this one at the White House in 1977. The group, about 200 strong, was protesting then-first lady Rosalyn Carter's campaign for the ERA. Amendment supporters like Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority Foundation, say their real enemy was never Schlafly, but big business and insurance companies.
    Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy speaks at an ERA fundraising dinner in Washington in 1980. Kennedy spent more than three decades as a champion for the amendment in Congress.
    Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy speaks at an ERA fundraising dinner in Washington in 1980. Kennedy spent more than three decades as a champion for the amendment in Congress.
    Eleanor Smeal, then-president of the National Organization for Women, left, and first lady Betty Ford attend an ERA rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1981.
    Eleanor Smeal, then-president of the National Organization for Women, left, and first lady Betty Ford attend an ERA rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1981.
    From left, Rep. Gwen Moore, Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney hold a news conference in 2010 outside the U.S. Capitol to call for passage of the ERA. The amendment has been introduced in nearly every session of Congress since 1923.
    From left, Rep. Gwen Moore, Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney hold a news conference in 2010 outside the U.S. Capitol to call for passage of the ERA. The amendment has been introduced in nearly every session of Congress since 1923.
    ERA supporters like to quote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who told California Lawyer in a January 2011 issue: &quot;Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn&#39;t.&quot;
    ERA supporters like to quote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who told California Lawyer in a January 2011 issue: "Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn't."
    Last April, Scalia appeared at the National Press Club beside his judicial polar opposite -- and friend -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The two were asked how they would amend the Constitution, if they could. Ginsburg, seen here at an annual Women&#39;s History Month event at the U.S. Capitol in March, didn&#39;t hesitate: &quot;If I could choose an amendment to add to this Constitution, it would be the Equal Rights Amendment,&quot; she said.
    Last April, Scalia appeared at the National Press Club beside his judicial polar opposite -- and friend -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The two were asked how they would amend the Constitution, if they could. Ginsburg, seen here at an annual Women's History Month event at the U.S. Capitol in March, didn't hesitate: "If I could choose an amendment to add to this Constitution, it would be the Equal Rights Amendment," she said.
    But it was Congress' passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972 that alerted her to, as she saw it, an attempt to redefine gender relations through law. The ability of her Stop ERA campaign to eventually halt state-by-state ratification indicated the public broadly agreed with her.
    Was she an Aunt Tom, in the sense of selling out women's interests in deference to the patriarchy? She would have obviously said no. Schlafly argued that almost no laws existed at a state level that discriminated against women in the '70s, but that society recognized through culture and regulation many privileges that benefited her sex. Among them: the right to alimony or exemption from combat.
    In Schlafly's view, absolute equality in nature was a myth and expecting men and women to live equally would, in fact, lead to the abuse of women. The strong would manipulate the weak. She also perceived a desire by feminists to actively promote abortion and easy divorce. The steep rise in abortions, as well as births outside marriage, that was getting underway in the '70s validated some of her analysis.
    Of course victories in women's rights since the 1970s would seem to confirm President Obama's view that the arc of history bends toward liberalism -- but sometimes that narrative is surprisingly illiberal and intolerant of dissent. It can exclude the voices of conservatives who happen to be female, black or gay. Schlafly's own son came out in the 1990s and stood by his mother's work.
    Feminism did a bad thing in the '70s. It contributed, often consciously, toward the idea that the only legitimate voice in women's politics was a liberal one and that all else was irrelevant or malignly intended. This risked convincing conservative women that politics was not for them, encouraging them -- ironically -- to stay at home.
    Schlafly helped break that glass ceiling. By showing you could be an activist plus a wife, plus a mother, plus a conservative Christian, she inspired huge numbers of the women I've met in Republican politics. She was the Sarah Palin of her era.
    Palin was nowhere near as intellectual, and had far less of an impact, but one unabashed good that came from her 2008 candidacy was that it tore up the rules for who could and could not run for the presidency. A hockey mom could do it, too. Schlafly and Palin paved the way for Carly Fiorina in 2016. And, someday, Fiorina will pave the way for a Republican nominee.
    Unless one final Schlafly paradox gets in the way. Before she died, the First Lady of the Conservative Movement endorsed Trump. That makes sense: Schlafly was a paleoconservative who was worried about immigration. But Trump has turned out to be the most unchivalrous candidate in living memory, the very antithesis of Schlafly's ideal Christian standard. Has he put off other women from Republican politics? I certainly hope not.