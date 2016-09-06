Story highlights Steven Price: A government dispersed across multiple locales would solve many of the problems Americans have with a government bureaucracy out of touch with ordinary citizens

The rest of the country would secure enormous economic and cultural benefits that will come from bringing our government closer to the people it is supposed to represent, he says

Steven Price is chairman and CEO of Townsquare Media, Inc. and served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense from 2001-2004. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) By now Americans are all too familiar with the major themes dominating the 2016 election: the yawning gap between the haves and have-nots; the sense of alienation between government and those who are governed; rising terrorism and fear that we are no longer safe within our borders; economic stagnation and a growing consensus that a massive new stimulus will be required to shake the country's employment lethargy.

Both campaigns seem to recognize the public's concerns, but neither has put forward a solution that just might put America back on a path to solving these complex issues.

It's time to move the federal government out of Washington.

Steven Price

In one bold move, it would bring the federal government closer to the people, reduce the threat a major act of terrorism would pose to our nation's capital, and create new jobs and new infrastructure throughout the country. But, perhaps most importantly, it would renew faith that our government exists not to serve the wealthy or the connected, but all the people.

No, not the White House nor the Congress, but the rest of the federal government, namely the Cabinet departments and large agencies that have grown up around the Beltway, should move and disperse. There is really no compelling reason that federal agencies and departments remain in Washington, D.C., and many good reasons why they should be relocated across the United States over time.