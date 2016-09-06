Breaking News

More than 80 people ill after Aleppo chemical attack, monitors say

By Angela Dewan, Hamdi Alkhshali and Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Updated 2:44 PM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

    Chemical weapons, 'the poor man's atom bomb'

  • Bombing is the latest in a string of chemical attacks on Syrian city
  • UN investigation found that Syrian Air Force and ISIS have used chemical weapons

This story contains graphic images, including some of child victims.

(CNN)More than 80 people were suffering severe breathing difficulties in Syria's embattled city of Aleppo after another chemical attack Tuesday on a rebel-held neighborhood, said the Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue group.

    The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the attack, saying that medical sources accused regime warplanes of pounding the Sukkari neighborhood with barrel bombs "laden with poison gas."
    This still from a video shows a girl treated at a makeshift hospital after what a rescue group called a chemical attack on her Aleppo neighborhood.
    Harrowing footage distributed by the Syrian Civil Defense -- also known as the White Helmets -- shows small children and other victims being rushed to the makeshift Basel Aslan hospital in the arms of rescuers, gasping desperately for air as they are given oxygen masks.
    A young victim breathes through an oxygen mask at a makeshift hospital.
    The video also shows a boy being washed with a hose by rescuers after being pulled from the rubble as the sirens of ambulances wail around him.
    Another video by the Aleppo Media Center shows a man laying almost lifeless at the same hospital as medics try to pump oxygen into his lungs.
    Such scenes are becoming all too familiar in Aleppo, part of which has been held by rebels since July 2015. Government forces in July encircled the rebel-held part of the city in a siege that cut residents off from basic supplies of food, water, fuel and medicine, spawning a humanitarian crisis.
    Rebel-held Aleppo has been pounded by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, backed by Russian air power. Several cases of chlorine gas bomb attacks also have been reported there.
    Two children walk past a &quot;White Helmet&quot; soon after an airstrike hits the Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo.
    Two children walk past a "White Helmet" soon after an airstrike hits the Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo.
    Members of the &quot;White Helmets&quot; civil defense volunteers carry the body of a man killed in a Russian airstrike in Andan town in the countryside north of of Aleppo.
    Members of the "White Helmets" civil defense volunteers carry the body of a man killed in a Russian airstrike in Andan town in the countryside north of of Aleppo.
    Buses piled one on top of the other offer some protection from enemy fire.
    Buses piled one on top of the other offer some protection from enemy fire.
    Keeping the lights on: The electricity &quot;operations room&quot; in a neighborhood of rebel-held Aleppo.
    Keeping the lights on: The electricity "operations room" in a neighborhood of rebel-held Aleppo.
    Two men and their donkey navigate the bombed alleyways of Almarja district in eastern Aleppo.
    Two men and their donkey navigate the bombed alleyways of Almarja district in eastern Aleppo.
    A mother watches over her children as they return from school; the massive sheet hanging in the street is to deter government snipers.
    A mother watches over her children as they return from school; the massive sheet hanging in the street is to deter government snipers.
    A street that is monitored by regime snipers.
    A street that is monitored by regime snipers.
    A stall holder waits for customers; there are reports of some hoarding of rice and flour as the regime&#39;s siege tightens.
    A stall holder waits for customers; there are reports of some hoarding of rice and flour as the regime's siege tightens.
    A street market in Aleppo that is still open despite constant airstrikes -- and the huge slab of concrete hanging over it.
    A street market in Aleppo that is still open despite constant airstrikes -- and the huge slab of concrete hanging over it.
    There is still fresh produce in the market stalls but it is more difficult to bring into the city, and much more expensive than even a few weeks ago.
    There is still fresh produce in the market stalls but it is more difficult to bring into the city, and much more expensive than even a few weeks ago.
    A UN investigation in late August found that chemical weapons had been used in Syria, both by the national air force and ISIS militants. It found two instances where regime forces had used chlorine as a chemical weapon, and one where ISIS had use mustard gas.
    In late August, a helicopter dropped two barrel bombs on a funeral wake for children in Aleppo, killing at least 16 people, Syrian monitoring groups said.