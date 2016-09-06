WHO changes Zika guidance: Safe sex for 6 months

Story highlights Both men and women should practice safe sex for six months after travel to Zika area

Guidance applies even if there are no apparent symptoms of the virus, WHO says

(CNN) If you or your sexual partner are traveling to an area where Zika is circulating, you should abstain or carefully use safe sex measures for a full six months after you return, the World Health Organization announced today, even if Zika is not present in your home community.

The new recommendations apply to both men and women, and should be followed even if neither of the partners have shown symptoms of Zika and regardless of whether they are trying to conceive or not. Common symptoms of a Zika infection include rash, fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and on occasion red eyes that appear similar to conjunctivitis.

This is a huge change to the WHO's prior guidance in June, which only applied to men who were not showing symptoms, and suggested abstaining or practicing safe sex for a mere eight weeks after travel to an area where Zika is currently circulating.

The WHO said the change in counsel comes because of additional studies that have documented the presence of Zika virus in semen for much longer than previously known.

Until June 7, "the maximum documented time was 62 days" said the WHO, but Zika virus particles have "now been found in semen for 188 days."

