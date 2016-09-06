Breaking News

Three giant exoplanets found orbiting twin stars

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:49 PM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
This artist&#39;s impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
This artist's impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
An artist&#39;s rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
An artist's rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
This artist's impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine in &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars."
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
This artist&#39;s conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun&#39;s closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun's closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet&#39;s surface.
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface.
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Story highlights

  • Researchers have found three giant Jupiter-sized exoplanets orbiting twin stars
  • The stars are close together and metal-poor

(CNN)It's beginning to look a lot like Star Wars in our universe. Ours just happens to have even more Tatooine-like planets attached to multiple stars.

This year, we've already seen discoveries like a planet orbiting two stars, then there was a planet orbiting three stars and now, researchers at the Carnegie Institution for Science have found three giant exoplanets orbiting twin stars. One star hosts two planets, and the second star hosts the third planet.
    As far as stars go, these two are rather close together to have such massive, Jupiter-sized planets orbiting them. They are 360 astronomical units (AUs) apart. A single AU represents the distance between the Earth and the sun, or 92.96 million miles. This binary star system and its planets represents the smallest-separation binary, where both stars host planets, that has ever been observed, according to lead researcher Johanna Teske.
    To put this in perspective, the shortest previous distance between two stars in a binary system hosting planets was 1,000 AU.
    The planets and their stars were found 154 light-years away in the constellation Libra. In other words, it would take more of a ship than the Millennium Falcon to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs -- or in this case, 47 parsecs.
    Taking a closer look at new Earth-like planets for the first time
    Taking a closer look at new Earth-like planets for the first time
    There are also some unique quirks associated with this "weird system," as Teske refers to it. To find one with all of these properties is so rare that the odds total up to a few percent.
    Most exoplanet discoveries involve what researchers like to call super-Earths, or planets that can be a few times the size of ours but not as big as Neptune. These three planets are Jupiter-sized, which has only been found around a small percentage of stars.
    NASA's K2 mission finds more than 100 new planets
    The two stars they orbit are "metal poor." Rather than being heavy in iron or oxygen, these stars are mostly made up of hydrogen and helium. Most stars hosting giant exoplanets are "metal rich." This system is incredibly rare, being one of only seven ever found like it.
    "This is important for planet formation because we think some minimal amount of solid material is needed in a protoplanetary disk, where planets form around a star, to make giant planets quickly enough, before the gas disperses and the giant planet cores can accrete enough gas to become giants," Teske said.
    The twin stars are also more fraternal rather than identical, according to Teske. They differ slightly in chemical composition, with one having more elements that are less volatile and don't evaporate easily, such as silicon, iron, magnesium and titanium. But the two stars are almost identical in surface gravity and temperature, which allowed the scientists to measure the difference in chemical composition.
    One proposed reason behind this difference? One of the stars could have swallowed "baby planets" early on, changing its composition.
    Proxima b: Closest rocky planet to our solar system found
    Researchers used the Planet Finding Spectrograph, which was developed by Carnegie scientists, and placed on the Magellan Clay Telescopes at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. This is the first published result of planet detections to come from that spectrograph, which has been up and running for six years. Teske said that her team needed every bit of that data to confirm that the planets were out there.
    The spectrograph is also designed to find large planets with long or elliptical orbits, rather than short or circular orbits of many other planets. These long orbits can span Earth years, rather than days or months.
    Even though it's far away, studying these kinds of systems can teach us about how our own solar system formed since it is so different from all of the others that have been found, Teske said.
    "To find three planets around stars that are so metal-poor was not expected," Teske said. "Maybe there is something else, or an additional variable, that controls the formation of giant long-period planets [such as Jupiter]. Jupiter and Saturn had a huge influence over the evolution and eventual architecture of our solar system because they were the most massive planets."
    The more long-period planets they find, the more answers they may have about why some planets are located where they are as well.
    "The planets around [the stars] are moderately eccentric, so they could have dynamically influenced small planets earlier in the lifetime of the system and caused the small planets to be ejected from the system or flung into the star," Teske said. "One hypothesis for the existence of newly discovered 'Planet Nine,' for example, is that it was captured from another star that passed close to the sun early in the formation of the solar system."