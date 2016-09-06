Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Teen injured in Central Park explosion walks again

By John Newsome, CNN

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Connor Golden, 18, was injured in an explosion in Central Park this summer, and is now walking with the help of a prosthetic leg.
Connor Golden, 18, was injured in an explosion in Central Park this summer, and is now walking with the help of a prosthetic leg.

Story highlights

  • Connor Golden, 18, injured by explosives during the July Fourth weekend, is recovering
  • Police still don't know who planted what they call an "experiment with fireworks or homemade explosives"

(CNN)A teen severely injured in a July explosion in Central Park is walking again and talking about the incident for the first time.

The blast blew off the lower leg of Connor Golden, 18, during the July Fourth weekend. He now uses a prosthetic leg.
    "I cannot find words that adequately express my gratitude for how much hope and support you all have given me," Golden wrote on a fundraising page started for him.
    "It is a beautiful thing to see how many people are by my side when a tragedy like this strikes."
    Connor Golden, 18, was injured in a freak explosion in Central Park.
    Connor Golden, 18, was injured in a freak explosion in Central Park.
    He returned to school at the University of Miami last week, while also learning how to walk again.
    Read More
    "You'll see that I'm smiling in the photo [with the prosthetic leg]. That's not just because I'm happy to begin walking again. It's also because I am so grateful for the huge amount of love," he wrote.
    Golden was injured when he and two friends jumped off a rock in the park on July 3, which set off the explosion. The other two were not injured, and they aren't considered suspects.
    Authorities think the device was an "experiment with fireworks or homemade explosives," New York Police Department Deputy Chief John O'Connell said.
    There was no fuse found in the explosive and no additional contents, such as ball bearings, to suggest an attack, officials said.
    Investigators traced part of the device to a defunct bakery in New Jersey, but officials haven't identified anyone who could be responsible.

    CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Evan Perez contributed to this report.