Teen injured in Central Park explosion walks again

Police still don't know who planted what they call an "experiment with fireworks or homemade explosives"

(CNN) A teen severely injured in a July explosion in Central Park is walking again and talking about the incident for the first time.

The blast blew off the lower leg of Connor Golden, 18, during the July Fourth weekend. He now uses a prosthetic leg.

"I cannot find words that adequately express my gratitude for how much hope and support you all have given me," Golden wrote on a fundraising page started for him.

"It is a beautiful thing to see how many people are by my side when a tragedy like this strikes."

Connor Golden, 18, was injured in a freak explosion in Central Park.

He returned to school at the University of Miami last week, while also learning how to walk again.

