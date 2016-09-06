Story highlights The rediscovered Beatrix Potter book "The Tale of Kitty-in-Boots" is out Tuesday

Potter influenced the entire genre of the picture book

(CNN) The cast of beloved children's book author Beatrix Potter's iconic characters like Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddleduck and Mrs. Tiggly-Winkle welcomes a new family member today: Kitty-in-Boots.

After it was rediscovered by Penguin Random House Children's editor Jo Hanks while working with actress and author Emma Thompson on "The Further Tale of Peter Rabbit" two years ago, the 102-year-old manuscript, "The Tale of Kitty-in-Boots," is finally landing on bookshelves in honor of Potter's 150th birthday. Her books have been entertaining readers since 1902.

Although Kitty's elderly owner thinks her cat is "serious" and "well-behaved," the young black cat has a taste for adventure. At night, she sneaks out in a jaunty jacket and boots to go hunting while her friend Winkiepeeps takes her place in the shed and pretends to be Kitty. They look just alike, so Winkiepeeps benefits from the attention and food Kitty's owner unwittingly gives him.

But it turns out that Kitty isn't very good at hunting and gets herself into quite a bit of trouble. Along the way, the sassy feline runs into characters Potter fans will remember from other tales: Mrs. Tiggly-Winkle, Ribby, Tabitha Twitchit, Mr. Tod and, even though he is never identified, an older rabbit in a familiar blue jacket who looks like a grown-up Peter Rabbit.

"I felt as though it's one of her best-written tales," Hanks said. "It's a brilliant story; she is a fantastic storyteller, and her characters are always good fun. They never fail to thrill or delight or make you laugh, and Kitty does all of those things. But she is also relatable. These are the hallmarks of Potter's tales, and those leaped out at me when I was writing.

