Sport transcends politics as Kosovo begins World Cup journey

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 7:59 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Kosovo and football ... it&#39;s complicated.
Kosovo and football ... it's complicated.
Kosovo marked its first ever competitive fixture with a 1-1 draw against Finland in qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Kosovo marked its first ever competitive fixture with a 1-1 draw against Finland in qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Almost 10,000 fans were present to witness history at Finland&#39;s Veritas Stadion.
Almost 10,000 fans were present to witness history at Finland's Veritas Stadion.
Defender Paulus Arajuuri opened the scoring for Finland after 18 minutes ...
Defender Paulus Arajuuri opened the scoring for Finland after 18 minutes ...
But Valon Berisha, who only found out he was eligible to switch allegiance from Norway to Kosovo only hours before the game, scored the equalizer from the penalty spot after an hour.
But Valon Berisha, who only found out he was eligible to switch allegiance from Norway to Kosovo only hours before the game, scored the equalizer from the penalty spot after an hour.
Kosovo will have to play all its &#39;home&#39; matches in the Albanian city of Shkoder until the facilities in the capital Pristina meet the necessary FIFA regulations.
Kosovo will have to play all its 'home' matches in the Albanian city of Shkoder until the facilities in the capital Pristina meet the necessary FIFA regulations.
In Kosovo, national sport has become entangled in the country&#39;s political past. The nation gained independence from Serbia in 2008. It has been recognized by more than 100 countries, but not by Serbia and Russia or several EU members such as Spain.
A chequered pastIn Kosovo, national sport has become entangled in the country's political past. The nation gained independence from Serbia in 2008. It has been recognized by more than 100 countries, but not by Serbia and Russia or several EU members such as Spain.
In 2009, UEFA President Michel Platini announced that Kosovo could not become a member of the footballing organization until they had been accepted as a part of the United Nations
Fighting for recognitionIn 2009, UEFA President Michel Platini announced that Kosovo could not become a member of the footballing organization until they had been accepted as a part of the United Nations
After years of toil, Kosovo&#39;s national side was finally admitted into UEFA in May 2016, despite opposition from Belgrade.
The wait is overAfter years of toil, Kosovo's national side was finally admitted into UEFA in May 2016, despite opposition from Belgrade.
The nation&#39;s quest for identity is exemplified by the Xhaka family. Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, brothers Granit and Taulant competed against each other at the Euro Championships, the former for Switzerland, the latter for Albania. Kovoso&#39;s success in winning the right to play international football is expected to have an impact on both Switzerland and Albania, given both nations have picked players with Kosovar roots.
A household dividedThe nation's quest for identity is exemplified by the Xhaka family. Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, brothers Granit and Taulant competed against each other at the Euro Championships, the former for Switzerland, the latter for Albania. Kovoso's success in winning the right to play international football is expected to have an impact on both Switzerland and Albania, given both nations have picked players with Kosovar roots.
The nation&#39;s first match was held in 2014. Kosovo played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Haiti.
The nation's first match was held in 2014. Kosovo played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Haiti.
For the team&#39;s fans, the match against Haiti represented political and sporting liberation.
A new beginningFor the team's fans, the match against Haiti represented political and sporting liberation.
Since being granted memberships by UEFA and FIFA, the Kosovan national team have become a more established enterprise. They are vying for a place in the 2018 World Cup in a pool that features Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine, Iceland and Finland.
Looking forwardSince being granted memberships by UEFA and FIFA, the Kosovan national team have become a more established enterprise. They are vying for a place in the 2018 World Cup in a pool that features Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine, Iceland and Finland.
In the lead up to World Cup qualification, Kosovan players have had to fight to compete for their country. Valon Berisha was the last player to have his status confirmed by FIFA to play against Finland, having previously represented Norway.
Crossing codesIn the lead up to World Cup qualification, Kosovan players have had to fight to compete for their country. Valon Berisha was the last player to have his status confirmed by FIFA to play against Finland, having previously represented Norway.
Finland&#39;s Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj has said he would not play in Monday&#39;s World Cup qualifier between the two countries.
Finland's Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj has said he would not play in Monday's World Cup qualifier between the two countries.
Just hours before the match against Finland, world governing body FIFA gave former Albanian international Samir Ujkani permission to play for Kosovo.
Just hours before the match against Finland, world governing body FIFA gave former Albanian international Samir Ujkani permission to play for Kosovo.
  • Kosovo national team earns point in first ever competitive football match
  • Valon Berisha scores vital goal just hours after receiving permission to play
  • Eight years after declaration of independence, journey to FIFA World Cup is underway

(CNN)First game, first goal, first point.

Sport transcended politics as years of administrative delays and doubts surrounding the Kosovo national team were finally quelled with just hours until the kick-off of its World Cup qualifying campaign.
    An ordinary draw with Finland belies a set of extraordinary circumstances.
    For while it is one thing to be kept on your toes before a football match, it is quite another to not know your international eligibility until the day of your nation's first ever competitive fixture.
    Six players still didn't know if FIFA would permit them to switch allegiances at 16:00 local time Monday; how fitting then that it was one of those desperate few, Valon Berisha, who scored the crucial goal.
    Having been forced to wait until the eleventh hour, the former Norway international stepped up after 60 minutes to enter the history books, prompting wild celebrations in Turku & congratulations from around the world.
    READ: Serbia's fury at FIFA's Kosovo stance
    Just getting here has required determination, resolve and no shortage of patience; Kosovo goalkeeper and team captain Samir Ujkani admitted he "went outside and cried" after hearing confirmation he could play.
    The players will surely need such qualities and more with fixtures against established Euro 2016 nations Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine and Iceland awaiting them.
    READ: Kosovo's international acceptance enterprise
    But now, eight years after Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia -- and just two years on from the team's first ever FIFA-sanctioned friendly match against Haiti -- the destiny of manager Albert Bunjaki's men for the first time rests firmly in their own hands.