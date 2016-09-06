Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Kosovo and football ... it's complicated. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Kosovo marked its first ever competitive fixture with a 1-1 draw against Finland in qualification for the 2018 World Cup. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Almost 10,000 fans were present to witness history at Finland's Veritas Stadion. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Defender Paulus Arajuuri opened the scoring for Finland after 18 minutes ... Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage But Valon Berisha, who only found out he was eligible to switch allegiance from Norway to Kosovo only hours before the game, scored the equalizer from the penalty spot after an hour. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Kosovo will have to play all its 'home' matches in the Albanian city of Shkoder until the facilities in the capital Pristina meet the necessary FIFA regulations. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage A chequered past – In Kosovo, national sport has become entangled in the country's political past. The nation gained independence from Serbia in 2008. It has been recognized by more than 100 countries, but not by Serbia and Russia or several EU members such as Spain. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Fighting for recognition – In 2009, UEFA President Michel Platini announced that Kosovo could not become a member of the footballing organization until they had been accepted as a part of the United Nations Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage The wait is over – After years of toil, Kosovo's national side was finally admitted into UEFA in May 2016, despite opposition from Belgrade. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage A household divided – The nation's quest for identity is exemplified by the Xhaka family. Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, brothers Granit and Taulant competed against each other at the Euro Championships, the former for Switzerland, the latter for Albania. Kovoso's success in winning the right to play international football is expected to have an impact on both Switzerland and Albania, given both nations have picked players with Kosovar roots. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage The nation's first match was held in 2014. Kosovo played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Haiti. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage A new beginning – For the team's fans, the match against Haiti represented political and sporting liberation. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Looking forward – Since being granted memberships by UEFA and FIFA, the Kosovan national team have become a more established enterprise. They are vying for a place in the 2018 World Cup in a pool that features Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine, Iceland and Finland. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Crossing codes – In the lead up to World Cup qualification, Kosovan players have had to fight to compete for their country. Valon Berisha was the last player to have his status confirmed by FIFA to play against Finland, having previously represented Norway. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Kosovo's rocky road to the global stage Finland's Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj has said he would not play in Monday's World Cup qualifier between the two countries. Hide Caption 15 of 16