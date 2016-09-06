Story highlights New York City's sandwich scene now goes way beyond the pastrami on rye at Katz's Deli

(CNN) Nearly as potent a symbol as the bagel, the black-and-white cookie and the pizza slice, Katz Deli's pastrami on rye sandwich is the quintessential New York snack.

Yes, that's the one from "When Harry Met Sally" -- the orgasm-inducing sandwich that led to customers asking for "what she's having," with a line out the door to boot.

But in New York City, there's always room for improvement (this is, after all, the home of the cronut ) and, over the past few years, there have been a slew of great new sandwiches served across the Big Apple.

Each innovation is more exciting than the last, adding a little something special to a city-dweller's lunch.

Here are nine New York sandwiches that deserve ranking alongside Katz's pastrami on rye: