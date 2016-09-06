Landon Nordeman pulls back the curtain on fashion shows

Story highlights Photographer Landon Nordeman was shooting dog shows when he was first ask to document New York Fashion Week in 2014

Nordeman captures surprising moments that other backstage photographers often neglect

Since he started working at fashion shows, he's been tapped by brands like Christian Dior and Proenza Schouler

(CNN) Photographer Landon Nordeman has shot state fairs, Trump rallies and both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Yet somehow, he's most renowned for his candid photos taken in and around fashion shows. With an approach that's both artistic and journalistic, Nordeman uses saturated colors and a well-timed flash to expose what goes on behind the scenes of these showcases for couture.

Nordeman got his start in fashion only three years ago, when New York magazine commissioned him to cover New York Fashion Week after seeing his "Canine Kingdom" series on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Since then, he's traveled to fashion capitals around the globe to capture crowds and creators at Chanel, Fendi, Lanvin and Dior, and has had photos published in the New York Times, Vogue and W.

This fall Nordeman is bringing together his most memorable shots in "Out of Fashion," a coffee table book published with Damiani. He spoke to CNN Style about how he captures his surreal, surprising images, and why you won't catch him at any fashion parties this season. His answers have been edited for clarity.

