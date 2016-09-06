Story highlights Nine protesters have locked themselves together on runway, police say

Black Lives Matter says it is protesting environmental harm to black people

London (CNN) Flights from London City Airport were suspended Tuesday morning after a group of Black Lives Matter activists locked themselves together in a protest on the runway, an airport representative said.

Black Lives Matter UK said on its Twitter account that activists in support of the movement had taken the action "to protest the UK's environmental impact on black people."

Activists in support of BLMUK #Shutdown London City Airport to protest the UK's environmental impact on black people pic.twitter.com/7LvFnB9Pv3 — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) September 6, 2016

The group seemed to be protesting multiple issues -- the impact of climate change on black people and the migrant crisis.

"At London City Airport a small elite is able to fly, in 2016 alone 3,176 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean," it tweeted.

The Twitter account isn't verified. Airport and police officials have not commented on the claim of responsibility, and CNN has not been able to independently verify it.

Read More