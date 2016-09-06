Paris to open its first urban refugee camps this year

Story highlights The first camp will be open by mid-October

In Paris, there is "an unprecedented flow of migrants"

(CNN) Paris will soon set up its first urban camps for refugees -- one in mid-October and another later in the year -- the city's mayor announced Tuesday, just hours after an uninhabited migrant camp was reportedly set on fire south of the city.

A visualization of a new migrant camp being built in Paris.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo gave details of the city's plans for two camps, the first of which is being built on the northern fringe of the city -- primarily to accommodate men for short-term stays. It has 400 beds and will have 200 more in the near future, she said.

It would also offer services to homeless newly arrived migrants, such as social care, legal aid, health and psychological care, and information on where else to find shelter, Hidalgo said in a statement.

