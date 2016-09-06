Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paris to open its first urban refugee camps this year

By Angela Dewan, for CNN

Updated 11:31 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • The first camp will be open by mid-October
  • In Paris, there is "an unprecedented flow of migrants"

(CNN)Paris will soon set up its first urban camps for refugees -- one in mid-October and another later in the year -- the city's mayor announced Tuesday, just hours after an uninhabited migrant camp was reportedly set on fire south of the city.

Europe 'close to limit' on refugees, EU president says
    A visualization of a new migrant camp being built in Paris.
    A visualization of a new migrant camp being built in Paris.
    Mayor Anne Hidalgo gave details of the city's plans for two camps, the first of which is being built on the northern fringe of the city -- primarily to accommodate men for short-term stays. It has 400 beds and will have 200 more in the near future, she said.
    It would also offer services to homeless newly arrived migrants, such as social care, legal aid, health and psychological care, and information on where else to find shelter, Hidalgo said in a statement.
    Alan Kurdi's journey: The children who survived and perished
    Read More
    "In the past two years, Paris has experienced an unprecedented flow of migrants. Every day, dozens of migrants arrive on our territory," Hidalgo said, adding that the city has already welcomed around 15,000 refugees.
    Clashes break amid Calais camp relocation
    Clashes break amid Calais camp relocation

      JUST WATCHED

      Clashes break amid Calais camp relocation

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Clashes break amid Calais camp relocation 02:16
    "However, makeshift camps continue to emerge in the public space. They are unhealthy and dangerous, and the migrants are living under shameful conditions. This has also become a source of disturbance for residents in the neighborhood."
    Paris is building two new refugee camps to provide emergency accommodation to refugees.
    Paris is building two new refugee camps to provide emergency accommodation to refugees.
    A second camp in the city's southeast is under construction in an old waterworks site and will open in late 2016, Hidalgo said. It would be dedicated to serving the most vulnerable groups, particularly families, single women and children, she said.

    Migrant camp ablaze

    Hidalgo had announced the camps earlier this year, but on Tuesday painted a picture of what they would look like.
    Her comments come as an empty camp set up for migrants in Essonne, south of Paris, was seen ablaze overnight. French media reports suggest the fire was deliberately set in the area, where there has been fierce opposition to the camp.
    The camp sprawls over about 40 acres of sand dunes once used for landfill, with different nationalities in different sections.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    The camp sprawls over about 40 acres of sand dunes once used for landfill, with different nationalities in different sections.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Mohammed is from Sudan. &quot;Life is very hard in Sudan,&quot; he says. &quot;I want to go to England to get a good education. There is very good education in England and I already speak English.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    Mohammed is from Sudan. "Life is very hard in Sudan," he says. "I want to go to England to get a good education. There is very good education in England and I already speak English."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Some local residents, resigned to staying in the camp at least semipermanently, have taken jobs. This is Alpha, from North Africa, who has become the local builder. He uses materials donated by local French people.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    Some local residents, resigned to staying in the camp at least semipermanently, have taken jobs. This is Alpha, from North Africa, who has become the local builder. He uses materials donated by local French people.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    A local charity hands out food. People cover up their faces when the cameras are around because they don&#39;t want their families at home to see them in these conditions. Many people tell their families they are doing well in Europe.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    A local charity hands out food. People cover up their faces when the cameras are around because they don't want their families at home to see them in these conditions. Many people tell their families they are doing well in Europe.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    The hospital tent is run by Medecins du Monde. They see many broken arms and legs, as well as cuts and scrapes after people have tried to climb into trucks and over fences. They are also seeing scabies and respiratory infections from the living conditions in the camp and the dust.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    The hospital tent is run by Medecins du Monde. They see many broken arms and legs, as well as cuts and scrapes after people have tried to climb into trucks and over fences. They are also seeing scabies and respiratory infections from the living conditions in the camp and the dust.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    The Eritrean/Ethiopian Christian Orthodox church in the camp is made from materials donated by local people including local churches. Around 100 people pray here every day, according to the pastor, who is a migrant himself.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    The Eritrean/Ethiopian Christian Orthodox church in the camp is made from materials donated by local people including local churches. Around 100 people pray here every day, according to the pastor, who is a migrant himself.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A sign reads &quot;no credit&quot; in three languages. Shopkeepers don&#39;t give loans to customers who they know might be on a truck across the English Channel the next day.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    A sign reads "no credit" in three languages. Shopkeepers don't give loans to customers who they know might be on a truck across the English Channel the next day.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The local school, where migrants can learn French, recently opened.
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    The local school, where migrants can learn French, recently opened.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Saeed is from Afghanistan. &quot;I want to go now to England,&quot; he says. &quot;Maybe I get some chance there to keep some opportunity for my life. I have a future, I&#39;m 25 years old. England gives me more opportunity, because you can work there. In France you cannot work.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle"
    Saeed is from Afghanistan. "I want to go now to England," he says. "Maybe I get some chance there to keep some opportunity for my life. I have a future, I'm 25 years old. England gives me more opportunity, because you can work there. In France you cannot work."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 calais jungle refugee camp09 calais jungle refugee camp03 calais jungle refugee camp02 calais jungle refugee camp04 calais jungle refugee camp05 calais jungle refugee camp06 calais jungle refugee camp07 calais jungle refugee camp08 calais jungle refugee camp
    Hidalgo described the action as a "disgrace," according to CNN affiliate BMFTV.
    "Whoever did this should be incredibly ashamed of themselves. If they think this is what our country's value are about, they are wrong. It is despicable, deplorable, and criminal to act this way. I hope that we will find them and sanction them," she said.
    Migrant twins born at sea
    migrant twins born sea wedeman pkg_00000827

      JUST WATCHED

      Migrant twins born at sea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Migrant twins born at sea 02:19
    The plans for the camps also come after French Interior Minister Bernard Cazaneueve pledged to close down the notorious camp in Calais known as "The Jungle," where migrants are still living in the thousands in squalid conditions.
    The new camps will be run by international charity Emmaus, which says one of its main objectives is to organize solidarity by pooling resources between member organizations.

    Journalists Camille Verdier and Sandrine Amiel contributed to this report.